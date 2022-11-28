Home Entertainment Bottega Veneta Partners with Italian Artist Gaetano Pesce for Limited Book Release
The Bottega Veneta 2023 Summer Collection show space design is artistically created by Italian architect, artist and designer Gaetano Pesce. The final show space was presented with a sculptural resin floor and 400 chairs titled “Come Stai?” And this week, an exhibition featuring the “Come Stai?” chair will also land in Design Miami.

In addition, the limited collection book “Come Stai?” co-published by Bottega Veneta co-artist Gaetano Pesce and creative director Matthieu Blazy will also be launched simultaneously. This limited-edition book will feature an in-depth conversation between Gaetano Pesce and renowned curator Hans Ulrich Obrist, exploring the philosophy, methodology and process behind the collaboration, unpacking the inextricably linked creative practices and values ​​of Pesce and Blazy wisps of contact. An article about the content of the conversation between Blazy and Maria Cristina Didero documents the origin of this collaborative project and its place in Pesce’s creative career. In addition, photographers Stephen Shore and Sander Muylaert also vividly depict the development and production process of these seats. The book design draws inspiration from the shape and material of “Come Stai?” and presents it with a unique outline and cover material. Like the “Come Stai?” chairs, each book is unique.

