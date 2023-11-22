Neither the iPhone 15 Pro Max nor the Galaxy S23 Ultra: this Chinese cell phone has the best camera in the world | Huawei Mate 60 Pro Plus | Dxomark

Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro Plus is making waves in the smartphone market with its top-of-the-line camera and performance capabilities. The new Chinese device has been rated by DxOMark as the best smartphone camera in the world, scoring a remarkable 157 points. This score surpasses even the new iPhone 15 Pro Max and Samsung’s latest Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Huawei Mate 60 Pro Plus is equipped with the new 2.62GHz Kirin 9000s, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of memory. It boasts a 48MP main camera, a 48MP telephoto camera, and a 40MP ultra-wide-angle camera, making it a photography powerhouse. The device also features a 5000mAh battery and the new HarmonyOS 4.0 system.

The Mate 60 Pro Plus has a 6.82” 120Hz LTPO OLED screen, which is equipped with Kunlun Glass 2, known for its resistance to scratches and damage. While the phone is a photography beast, it should be noted that it does not come with Google Mobile Services.

In terms of pricing, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is available in Peru for 7,399 soles, while the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro range from 5,000 soles to 6,999 soles. Additionally, Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 Ultra is anticipated to feature a 6.9” Dynamic AMOLED screen with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 px and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

With the smartphone market constantly evolving, the Huawei Mate 60 Pro Plus has emerged as a strong competitor, offering top-notch photography and performance features.

