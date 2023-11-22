Colombian Woman Opens Up About End of Marriage and Domestic Violence

Milena Zárate Speaks Out on Sister’s Divorce

Milena Zárate, sister of Greissy Ortega, has spoken out about her sister’s recent announcement of her divorce from Ítalo Villaseca. Zárate revealed that this decision was long overdue and was made for the well-being of Ortega’s minor children.

In a recent interview, Zárate stated, “It is a decision that she should have made long ago for her minor children.” However, Zárate declined to comment further, citing concerns for her own safety and that of her daughter.

“It’s time to start handling that issue internally. Let him do the corresponding thing, what he should have done a long time ago for the well-being of those creatures,” Zárate told América Hoy.

Zárate’s comments come after Ortega’s emotional interview on Magaly TV: La Firme, where Ortega revealed that her ex-partner, Villaseca, physically attacked her. She also shared that he had been unable to move past her past, causing significant strain on their relationship.

“He got up and hit me (…) He is a man who has been with me for 9 years and has never been able to get over my past,” Ortega tearfully said during the interview.

The news of Ortega’s divorce has sparked public interest and concern for her and her children’s well-being. It remains to be seen how the situation will unfold in the coming days.

Share this: Facebook

X

