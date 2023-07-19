Greyssi Ortega Uses Lady Guillén’s Program to Defend Herself Against Magaly Medina’s Accusations

Title: Greyssi Ortega Deceives Magaly Medina, Wasting Hundreds of Dollars on Unused Plane Tickets

Date: July 18, 20XX

Greyssi Ortega, a Colombian woman, has used Lady Guillén’s program as a platform to defend herself against the evidence presented by Magaly Medina. Medina expressed outrage over being deceived by Ortega, who allegedly obtained four plane tickets but never utilized them.

According to Ortega, she had doubts about whether she would be allowed to enter Peru if she took the flight arranged by Medina to return with her children. She claimed that they had already discovered the truth before the tickets were purchased, suggesting that the excuses made by Medina were invalid. Ortega stated, “You think that we would irresponsibly handle the paperwork for you to stay at the airport with your children? Even when lying, you have to know the facts and not talk nonsense.”

During the Lady Guillén program, Ortega announced her intention to return to Peru the following week and claimed to have spoken with a businessman who had been in contact with Medina’s team to resolve the issue. However, this statement was later contradicted by Medina, who exposed Ortega’s dishonesty by saying, “How can you return to Peru in a week? You are even lying about that. This businessman also knows what kind of person you are, and you will have to ask Ítalo to pay you or find another fool.”

Finally, Magaly Medina issued a strong warning to Greyssi Ortega, emphasizing that she would not be easily deceived again. Medina expressed disappointment in Ortega, who apparently wasted a significant amount of money on the plane tickets that the production team obtained in good faith, believing they were helping Ortega and her children. Medina stated, “You fooled me once, but look at me carefully: don’t manipulate me again. I won’t believe you again. Go find other fools to help you, as you have already lost those tickets.”

It remains to be seen how this controversy will unfold and whether any legal action will be taken regarding the deception. The incident serves as a reminder for individuals to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of claims before extending assistance.

