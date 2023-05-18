NetEase’s Chinese-style post-apocalyptic wasteland-themed adventure shooting game “Ashfall” has released a preview of the real machine video, and the first wave of testing will start in July-Bahamut

The new smart phone game “Ashfall (alias Project 56 / codename 56)” (iOS / Android / PC) developed by NetEase’s Fomalhaut Studio has recently released its first real-machine demonstration video, revealing the PVE gameplay. According to the official statement, this game is an adventure shooting game based on the theme of Chinese-style apocalyptic wasteland, and the first wave of testing is expected to start in July.

The story background of this work is set in the future world. The rapid development of AI has caused a large number of jobs to be replaced by robots. The continuous economic recession has made the conflict between humans and machines more and more serious. A fierce war broke out between the two sides. Destroy each other in the final battle, and players need to start their own adventures in the fragmented world.

From the film, you can see barren deserts, abandoned towns, old world battlefield relics, and bustling survivor gathering areas. dirt world . With the deepening of exploration, players will also unlock rich scenes and plot content. NPCs with distinctive personalities, various random events and side missions will also enrich the player’s exploration process. In addition, “Ashfall” also incorporates unique oriental cultural elements, such as music with oriental charm, characteristic Chinese architecture, monster images, and unique customs, and the combination of classic wasteland elements produces a chemical reaction.

According to the official statement, the game music of “Ashfall” invited Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer (Hans Zimmer), Hollywood music producer Steve Mazzaro (Steve Mazzaro) Composers such as Inon Zur, etc., try to bring players the best quality music experience.

“Ashfall” is expected to be open for testing in July.