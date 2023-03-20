Over 80 new video games in development, of which 40 expected in 2023, which will be added to the 55 already available: just over a year after the introduction of the formerNetflix seems willing to continue to insist on its Games sectionprecisely with many news coming soon.

During a presentation reserved for the press, Leanne Loombe, Vice President for the Los Gatos-based company’s External Games, recalled the strong points of the service: “All the games are available to all of our 235 million subscribers, whether they access from Android or from iOS, they do not contain advertising and they require no in-app purchases,” therefore they are free from the scourge of so-called monetizationthe one that requires you to spend real money in order to progress.

At the moment they are only usable by smartphone (you choose the game from the Netflix app, then you’re directed to the digital store to download it) but this is something that’s about to change: Loombe confirmed that “we want to allow our subscribers to be able to play anywhere they access Netflix”, i.e. even from computers and smart TVs and that therefore the company intends to set up its own cloud gaming platform.

The news: from Assassin’s Creed to Monument Valley

It is not a short-term project, while the new titles will arrive more quickly: Loombe clarified that of the more than 80 being worked on, 16 are in the hands of development studios within the company and 70 are instead entrusted “to our partners”. That is to more or less large companies in the world of video games, which have chosen to collaborate with Netflix.

Among these, there are above all 3 that have caught our attention:

Super Evil Megacorp known for titles such as Vainglory e Catalyst Blackhas in the works “a new title based on a Netflix’s new original production ”, but no further details were disclosed on either matter;

the Mobile division of Ubisoft after creating the optimal Valiant Hearts: Coming Home (that looks like the perfect accompaniment to the film Nothing new on the western front ), is engaged in a spin-off of its own Mighty Quest and especially in a new chapter in the saga of Assassin’s Creed specific for smartphones;

Ustwothe studio that created the beautiful Monument Valley 1 e Monument Valley 2he revealed that he is working to bring them both within the Netflix appalthough unlikely by the end of 2023.





Why is Netflix pushing gaming?

That’s not all: Loombe has confirmed that it will also be released this year the game taken from The Queen of Chessgreat success of 2021and that “there will be new releases every month”, recalling that at the moment the most loved titles by those who play games through Netflix are Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtlesthe original (and very cryptic) Immortality, Asphalt Xtremethe inevitable Lonely and of course the many titles dedicated to Stranger Things. Which explains well why the company wants to continue investing in gaming: the love for series can bring even those who have never played video games before to this world and vice versa a video game enthusiast can approach a series or a film after having appreciated it playing.

The idea is also to expand the universe of much loved productions, precisely allowing fans to get to know them better, even beyond what is shown on TV, through video games. It happened with Stranger Things and with Too hot to handleit will happen with The Queen of Chessmaybe even with Squid Game e definitely with Wednesdaywhich is something we are willing to bet on.

