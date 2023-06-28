Home » Netflix’s most-watched show just escaped cancellation
Article: Alex Hopley – Gamereactor.cn

The Warrior Nun may not reach the heights of Stranger Things or Wednesday when it comes to becoming the highest-rated Netflix show, but it certainly has an adoring fan base, as the show’s current Rotten Tomatoes rating for its second season shown.

Sadly, it was confirmed last December that the show won’t be returning and is yet another casualty of Netflix’s brutal schedule. However, due to fans’ admiration, Sisters of the Warriors creator Simon Barry has now tweeted that the show will return.

“Today I’m excited to officially report that thanks to your voices, enthusiasm and amazing efforts – #WarriorNun will be back and it will be more epic than you can imagine,”Barry wrote.

https://twitter.com/SimonDavisBarry/status/1673923368381448192

Will you be watching Season 3 of The Warrior Nun?

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

