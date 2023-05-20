Nethive HiveFlow4B, mobile control and data traffic

Nethive update the solution multi-tenant e carrier-grade HiveFlow4Bdesigned for monitoring and controlling the data traffic of the corporate mobile fleet.

The system allows large companies to have full governance on its own fleet of Corporate SIMs, through the creation of quotas and traffic thresholds for different groups of users. Not only that, it protects each device from malicious sources and blocks unwanted network access attempts, targeted at vulnerabilities and configuration gaps.

Nethive, specialized in networking and security, was born in 2013 to support enterprise customers in complex network and security scenarios, consolidating its presence on the market and signing important partnerships with leading cybersecurity vendors, together with the development of collaborations with the main TIER1 carriers.

In 2017 the first release of HiveFlow was born, the multi-tenant mobile data traffic control solution for the Enerprise market in whitelabel mode. In 2018 Nethive extends its services to the consumer world, developing HiveFlow4C, the Parental Control e Digital Wellness for families in the field of fixed and mobile telephony (5G ready). In 2023 Nethive begins opening up to foreign markets, especially in Iberia and Africa.

Nethive HiveFlow4B

The latest release of HiveFlow offers enriched functionality of Mobile Threat Defense. HiveFlow prevents and detects known and unknown attacks using continuous threat intelligence, blocking the most common cyber attacks in real time and without the need to install any app on the device.

The Mobile Security Policies feature also helps identify thousands of applications within mobile network traffic for deep inspection and granular enforcement of corporate security policies. Many sites include tracker that collect information about users while browsing. The Privacy & Ad Blocker feature blocks the tracking of browsing data, protecting privacy and increasing speed.

Simplified management

With HiveFlow, companies have access to an easy-to-use and automatable management portal that allows them to manage the mobile fleet in real time in total autonomy. Through the section Report, the customer has full visibility on the use of data traffic thanks to numerous detailed reports for each SIM, categories of applications/web content, geographical and roaming zones, as well as the possibility of configuring consumption or inactivity alerts. In fact, customers can receive notifications in real time through two different communication channels: emails and SMS.