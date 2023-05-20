Nethive HiveFlow4B, mobile control and data traffic

Nethive update the solution multi-tenant e carrier-grade HiveFlow4Bdesigned for monitoring and controlling the data traffic of the corporate mobile fleet.
The system allows large companies to have full governance on its own fleet of Corporate SIMs, through the creation of quotas and traffic thresholds for different groups of users. Not only that, it protects each device from malicious sources and blocks unwanted network access attempts, targeted at vulnerabilities and configuration gaps.
Nethive, specialized in networking and security, was born in 2013 to support enterprise customers in complex network and security scenarios, consolidating its presence on the market and signing important partnerships with leading cybersecurity vendors, together with the development of collaborations with the main TIER1 carriers.
In 2017 the first release of HiveFlow was born, the multi-tenant mobile data traffic control solution for the Enerprise market in whitelabel mode. In 2018 Nethive extends its services to the consumer world, developing HiveFlow4C, the Parental Control e Digital Wellness for families in the field of fixed and mobile telephony (5G ready). In 2023 Nethive begins opening up to foreign markets, especially in Iberia and Africa.
Nethive HiveFlow4B
The latest release of HiveFlow offers enriched functionality of Mobile Threat Defense. HiveFlow prevents and detects known and unknown attacks using continuous threat intelligence, blocking the most common cyber attacks in real time and without the need to install any app on the device.
The Mobile Security Policies feature also helps identify thousands of applications within mobile network traffic for deep inspection and granular enforcement of corporate security policies. Many sites include tracker that collect information about users while browsing. The Privacy & Ad Blocker feature blocks the tracking of browsing data, protecting privacy and increasing speed.
Simplified management
With HiveFlow, companies have access to an easy-to-use and automatable management portal that allows them to manage the mobile fleet in real time in total autonomy. Through the section Report, the customer has full visibility on the use of data traffic thanks to numerous detailed reports for each SIM, categories of applications/web content, geographical and roaming zones, as well as the possibility of configuring consumption or inactivity alerts. In fact, customers can receive notifications in real time through two different communication channels: emails and SMS.
Alessandro Bellato, Co Founder & Owner of Nethive
Our agentless solution prevents any attempts to use SIMs on unauthorized devices. Enterprises can create an inventory of all corporate devices and assign them to a specific SIM. Once all company SIMs have been registered, they can be associated with customized usage profiles. In this way, the client company has full autonomy in the creation and management of traffic bundles contracted by geographical area and monitors its consumption in real time.
…Moreover, with the HiveFlow web app, they will be able to have complete visibility on the security and web filtering events that have occurred on the SIM, by consulting the app at any time from their mobile device. Thanks to our solution, telephone operators will be able to offer an on-top digital service with pure connectivity. Companies, on the other hand, will have a single solution at their disposal that allows them to have complete governance of the corporate mobile fleet, an increase in work performance and savings on roaming costs, while protecting all mobile connectivity from cyber attacks.