PRODUCERS ARE TRAINED IN SAN PEDRO DE YKUAMANDYJU « News cde

SAN PEDRO (Special Envoy) In contact with Eng. Aldo Zárate of the Agrarian Extension Directorate (DEAG) San Pedro Norte commented on Matinal 1+1 (620 AM) about the Technical Conference that took place yesterday in the departmental capital, where they were developing extremely interesting topics for the producers. Among the highlights there was training on the sweet potato sector, which, although it is already an area that has only been taken on a small scale, since last year’s cassava shortage has been gaining importance for the producer, in that sense. Of the 11 existing varieties, at least 5 are suitable for production according to our soil, and their price remains between 5 and 6 thousand gs per kilo.

The cassava field was also the subject of exchange of experiences since, due to the attack of pests and diseases, this field was seriously affected, so they refer to the importance of knowing the techniques for a good selection of seed branch.

Producers from the area, DEAG technicians, students from the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, representatives of IPTA and Kopia Paraguay participated.

