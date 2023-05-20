Home » PRODUCERS ARE TRAINED IN SAN PEDRO DE YKUAMANDYJU « News cde
News

PRODUCERS ARE TRAINED IN SAN PEDRO DE YKUAMANDYJU « News cde

by admin
PRODUCERS ARE TRAINED IN SAN PEDRO DE YKUAMANDYJU « News cde


SAN PEDRO (Special Envoy) In contact with Eng. Aldo Zárate of the Agrarian Extension Directorate (DEAG) San Pedro Norte commented on Matinal 1+1 (620 AM) about the Technical Conference that took place yesterday in the departmental capital, where they were developing extremely interesting topics for the producers. Among the highlights there was training on the sweet potato sector, which, although it is already an area that has only been taken on a small scale, since last year’s cassava shortage has been gaining importance for the producer, in that sense. Of the 11 existing varieties, at least 5 are suitable for production according to our soil, and their price remains between 5 and 6 thousand gs per kilo.

The cassava field was also the subject of exchange of experiences since, due to the attack of pests and diseases, this field was seriously affected, so they refer to the importance of knowing the techniques for a good selection of seed branch.

Producers from the area, DEAG technicians, students from the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, representatives of IPTA and Kopia Paraguay participated.

comment

comment

previous article POLICE EVENTS
next article CONSTRUCTION OF YATAITY DISTRICT HOSPITAL OF THE NORTH ADVANCES















See also  Conegliano, exasperated by the chaos, threatens his neighbors with a (fake) gun

You may also like

Blockchain Technology Platform Bakkt Targets Europe Following MiCA...

Build a new platform to open up new...

Social and development fragility turns the city of...

From the pause… to the ceasefire

Lula-Modi meeting, focus on partnership, economy and Ukraine

In a match titled blood, Wydad reaches the...

Uribe opened the doors of the Party to...

Interoperability between the protocol systems of the PAs:...

The content of a Friday sermon on the...

Perspective. Gold rush ’emerges’ again in California

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy