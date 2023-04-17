If you want to buy a balcony power plant but don’t have a balcony, you could also use a fence to attach the solar panels. Greenakku now offers various sets that can be easily mounted on the fence. The connection is made as with a balcony power station via the socket. There are even very special solar cells that promise more yield.

A balcony power plant does not necessarily have to be attached to a balcony. You can basically attach it anywhere, for example on a garden shed or on a fence. If you don’t want to build the mount for it yourself, you could use Greenakku. With ZaunPV, the solar specialist now offers a whole simple solution for bar fences. The solar cells are attached to the grid with a special bracket. You can align them vertically or horizontally. Depends on how high your fence is.

ZaunPV is available from Greenakku for just over 400 euros with a solar cell (see Greenakku). With two solar cells costs from just over 700 euros. But these are particularly interesting for a solar fence bifacial solar cells. These can absorb sunlight from both sides and increase the yield by up to 30 percent. Although such solar cells are a little more expensive, they are worth it if your fence is free-standing or does not face due south. So you can produce more energy. The surcharge is absolutely reasonable at around 100 euros for a set with two solar cells.

This is what you need to know about balcony power plants:

How does a fence balcony power plant affect the yield?

You can also build a balcony power plant on the fence yourself. (Image source: GIGA)



Coincidentally, at the beginning of March, I installed a balcony power plant on the fence of a neighbor’s house. That was the only solution that was possible there, because the solar cells shouldn’t protrude into the garden. The 820 Wp solar cells are angled by very few degrees and almost always produce in sunshine between 500 and 580 watts with a 600 watt inverter. A fence-balcony power plant also delivers a decent amount of power and noticeably reduces energy costs. A bar grid fence with bifacial solar cells could do even more.

