There is a need to sit together and discuss the Palestine issue, Shehbaz Sharif

Monday April 17, 2023, 10:04 pm

Islamabad (Ummat News) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says that the Israeli army has crossed the red line, there is a need to sit down and discuss the issue of Palestine.

Addressing the iftar dinner in honor of the ambassadors of Muslim countries, the Prime Minister said that he is concerned about the aggression of the occupying Israeli army in Palestine, many people have been martyred in Palestine in the past few months.

The Prime Minister welcomed the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Iran and said that we are very happy about the closeness of the two brotherly countries.

He said that the Muslim countries provided full help to the floods in Pakistan and the earthquake in Turkey.

He said that the prices of food items increased in the world market, the increase in prices created difficulties for the developing countries.