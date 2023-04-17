Captured in Villanueva alias “El Gordo” alleged member of the Clan del Golfo – news

After months of investigation, authorities carried out a raid in Villanueva that ended with the capture of an alleged member of the Clan del Golfo in Casanare.

This is alias El Gordo, who apparently is a member of the organized armed group and is accused of the crime of manufacturing, trafficking or carrying narcotics.

This subject hid in his home approximately 500 grams of marijuana, which would be marketed through micro-trafficking activities in this municipality or in the region, and two shotguns, items that were seized and left at the disposal of the authorities.

This subject was left at the disposal of the competent authorities for prosecution.

With this capture, the offensive against the organized armed group Clan del Golfo in the department of Casanare continues, affecting the Gonzalo Oquendo Urrego substructure, a substructure responsible for illicit drug-trafficking and micro-trafficking activities in this region of the country, destabilizing tranquility and the development of the population.

Source: National Army

