Home » Captured in Villanueva alias “El Gordo” alleged member of the Clan del Golfo – news
News

Captured in Villanueva alias “El Gordo” alleged member of the Clan del Golfo – news

by admin
Captured in Villanueva alias “El Gordo” alleged member of the Clan del Golfo – news

After months of investigation, authorities carried out a raid in Villanueva that ended with the capture of an alleged member of the Clan del Golfo in Casanare.

This is alias El Gordo, who apparently is a member of the organized armed group and is accused of the crime of manufacturing, trafficking or carrying narcotics.

This subject hid in his home approximately 500 grams of marijuana, which would be marketed through micro-trafficking activities in this municipality or in the region, and two shotguns, items that were seized and left at the disposal of the authorities.

This subject was left at the disposal of the competent authorities for prosecution.

With this capture, the offensive against the organized armed group Clan del Golfo in the department of Casanare continues, affecting the Gonzalo Oquendo Urrego substructure, a substructure responsible for illicit drug-trafficking and micro-trafficking activities in this region of the country, destabilizing tranquility and the development of the population.

Source: National Army

See also  In isolated incidents, two people were murdered in Arauca – news

You may also like

Gabbani celebrates his birthday with a concert in...

The Ecuadorian passport is among the weakest in...

He was extorting a farmer from Pitalito since...

The Idol, teaser of the highly anticipated series...

Granny received her long-awaited wheelchair, delivered by the...

“Ballad for dead children” a tribute to Andrés...

an unknown lubricant leaks from the seabed, perhaps...

IN MONALISA YOU SMELL A PACO ZORRINO WHEN...

212,290 Chocoans consume liquefied petroleum gas, LP Gas

Rome: interrupted relationship with the CEO Pietro Berardi...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy