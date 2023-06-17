New electric cars: Toyota is finally getting started

The hesitation at Toyota seems broken: The world‘s largest carmaker is now striking new tones with electric cars. Not only the model selection should increase, Toyota also wants to up the ante technically. The Japanese are soon planning to build e-cars with a huge range.

From half-hearted to ambitious: This is how you can change from Toyotas E-Auto-Strategie summarize. The Japanese have only offered two BEVs so far. Only one of them is available in Germany. Technically, however, they can hardly keep up with many competing vehicles.

Big hit from Toyota: E-cars with a range of 1,200 km are coming

This should change: Ab 2026 is in the group – first at Lexus – the new generation of electric cars start – and it has it all. In the further course of the realignment, Toyota plans to use new battery technology To increase the range of the previous E-SUV bZ4X to up to 1,000 km (Source: Wirtschaftswoche). At the same time, the costs for the more powerful battery should drop by 20 percent.

By switching to a different battery type, Toyota wants to get even more out of it: the Japanese want to install their first solid-state lithium battery in an electric car in 2027 or 2028. Higher energy density should be a maximum range of 1,200 km make possible. Despite the size, Toyota expects just once ten minutes for a full charge.

The Japanese are not alone in this. Practically all car manufacturers and various battery manufacturers worldwide are expanding their expertise and want to be the first to bring the super battery onto the market. According to Wirtschaftswoche, Toyota has over 1,000 patents for the new type of battery. “We are determined to be the world leader in batteries,” said Chief Technology Officer Hiroki Nakajima when presenting the plans.

Half-hearted e-cars: Toyota should avoid new problem cases

After a very hesitant start, the Japanese are no longer baking small rolls with it – at least on the drawing board. With the second generation of electric cars from the group, a new all-electric platform is to start in 2026. On their basis alone by 2030, the production of around 1.7 million vehicles planned, spread over five classes.

Toyota also has to deal with the ever-increasing competition from China:

Toyota’s future e-cars should also be characterized by optimized bodies for low wind resistanceautomatic Software-Updates via Over-the-Air-Updates and cost-optimized production. Based on the Tesla model, large parts of the body are to be cast in one piece. Even during production, the e-cars should also drive autonomously from one station to the next, thus saving machines and costs.

Now it’s just a matter of sticking to the big plans – and above all to yourself not to delay any further.