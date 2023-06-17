Home » Cut real wages without being noticed
Business

Cut real wages without being noticed

by admin
Cut real wages without being noticed

EHigh inflation actually has almost nothing but disadvantages, as the former Cologne economics professor Juergen B. Donges liked to say. But she also has friends: These are companies in which economic development would actually require wage cuts – but in which collective bargaining and other legal regulations prevent falling nominal wages.

It is possible for such companies, in times of high inflation, simply not to let wages rise as much as elsewhere and thus to cut real wages without it being very noticeable on paper.

On average, according to the latest figures from the Bundesbank, real wages in Germany fell by a good 4 percent last year without anyone hearing of any wage cuts.

The extent to which employees are affected seems to depend on two factors: firstly, how narrow their specialization is on the labor market. IT employees benefit from this – but probably not clerks in public administration. They benefit from the fact that strikes in this area have a great threat potential – and their union was very willing to go on strike.

See also  China Foundation Association: As of the end of October, the private equity management business of securities and futures institutions totaled 16.73 trillion yuan, an increase of 1.5% from the previous month_管理_产品_型

You may also like

Moby inaugurates the largest ferry in the world

With 12 years of benefiting the future, Hengchang...

Credit Suisse bonds could be expensive for Swiss...

Come on Italy, FdI has a queue but...

Very good demand: Brandenburg asparagus farmers are satisfied...

Mediolanum, bomb by Massimo Doris: “The share of...

Cao Jiguang, China Academy of Information and Communications...

Rome, North African with a woman’s wig found...

Virgin Galactic: shares up 44% in pre-market

“5000 euros per square meter – even in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy