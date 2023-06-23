New gaming handheld coming

Steam Deck and the ASUS ROG Ally appear to be facing extremely potent competition soon.

Gaming handhelds have been on everyone’s lips at least since the gigantic success of the Nintendo Switch. Valve’s Steam Deck continues to enjoy great popularity, and Asus’ ROG Ally (read our review) has also received a lot of attention since its launch. So the market for mobile gaming away from smartphones is here. So it’s no wonder that more and more manufacturers want a piece of the big cake. One of them is the Chinese company Anbernic, which should be well known to fans of retro handhelds. A “modern” console was launched almost a year ago – the WIN600, which, however, could not really hold its own, thanks to a rather mediocre performance.

However, that doesn’t seem to have discouraged Anbernic from making another attempt to get mobile gamers on their boat. Although the console has not yet been officially announced, the YouTuber NITTRX has gotten his hands on a prototype of the handheld called WIN701 and offers a first look at the little machine on the video platform. So we know that an AMD Ryzen 7840U is working under the hood and that the action is supposed to run on a 7-inch 16:10 screen. In terms of performance, the WIN701 is roughly on the same level as the ROG Ally, which makes you sit up and take notice.

Leaks always put manufacturers under a certain pressure to act. Therefore, we expect an official announcement of the device soon and will of course keep you posted if anything new comes up.

