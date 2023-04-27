Home » New Humble Bundle for co-op fans at the start
New Humble Bundle for co-op fans at the start

New Humble Bundle for co-op fans at the start

There is a new Humble Bundle, in which especially friends of the cultivated co-op get their money’s worth for a small dollar.

Bild: Turtle Rock Studios

If you like pumping lead into hordes of opponents together with your buddies, you can currently get a great bargain at Humble Bundle. A great package has been put together under the title “Fight 4 your Friends” with some of the best co-op shooters that you can currently find. In the following we present the highlights to you.

Back 4 Blood

“Back 4 Blood” is a first-person shooter with a focus on 4-player co-op games. Zombies must be fought tactically together. For this, a creative deck building mechanic is built in. The game from the creators of “Left 4 Dead” also offers a PVP mode for up to eight players. If you feel like showing a few undead where the hammer hangs, this game is warmly recommended.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is also a 4-player co-op shooter in which you slice your way through the Warhammer Fantasy universe in the first person perspective and have access to a wide arsenal of axes, Gatlings and magic wands . If you have a soft spot for dark fantasy settings and enough friends, you will definitely be happy thanks to the 13-chapter campaign full of blood and loot.

You can still get the current bundle until May 12, 2023. You can of course find all information about the campaign on the official website, where you can choose between a 4 or 6 game bundle. The games included in the big pack are as follows:

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Warhammer: Vermintide 2
  • Zombie Army Trilogy
  • Zombie Army 4
  • Killing Floor 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
  • The Anacrusis

If you choose the small package, you have to do without “Back 4 Blood” and “Zombie Army 4”. Currently, the collections are priced at €13.75 for all six games, or €9.17 for the four-game pack. We wish all interested parties a lot of fun with one or the other KOOP game.

