Tips for flowering in the garden

Using garlic, which contains active sulfur compounds, is an effective biological way to control pests in their natural environment. It is easy to use and protects the floor from potentially dangerous pollutants. Not only can garlic protect roses from harmful insects, but it also helps keep disease-causing fungi at bay. On the other hand, garlic is a purely biological alternative to other means. Nobody in the apartment is in any health danger as a result. The unpleasant odor it gives off makes the plants unattractive to the beneficial insects, so they can no longer feed or lay eggs there. We’ll tell you how to spray your roses with garlic water! We also give you an extra tip on where to grow garlic!

Garlic for roses: why is the garlic water so useful?

Since it is a home remedy made from natural and organic ingredients, water infused with garlic is very good for plants. This method saves your roses from the potentially dangerous chemicals found in fungicides and pesticides, and also protects them from insects and other pests.

Garlic not only acts as a deterrent to pests that may threaten the health of your shrubs, but is also an excellent source of nutrients that can help your roses develop faster. The allicin and sulfur aroma from the garlic irritates the bugs’ sensory receptors, preventing them from feasting on the plant. As a result, the pests leave the plant.

Spraying roses with garlic water – DIY remedy for pests and diseases

Aphids do not like to eat garlic, they even actively avoid it. Among insects, including ants and snails, garlic doesn’t have many followers. Garlic also possesses antifungal properties that curb fungal infections like blackspot, powdery mildew, and rose rust.

Make your own garlic sauce

Garlic and water are the main ingredients needed to make a garlic spray. The amount of garlic used is directly related to the concentration you want in your spray. A spray can be made by combining about 6 cloves of garlic with 4L of water.

To start, you should first put all the garlic cloves in a food processor and process until they have a silky smooth consistency. After adding several cups of water, blend again for 2 minutes. Now pour the mixture of garlic and water into a suitable container – it is best to use a glass container. Place the glass jar in a dark place for 1 to 2 days and cover with a dark cloth. After waiting 1 day, the mixture should be combined with 4 liters of water.

Perhaps this is enough for preventive measures. If you want a really strong spray you can make it with 2 whole heads of garlic mashed in 120ml of water.

Crush the garlic and place in a provided bowl. Pour boiling water over it, cover the mixture and leave overnight at room temperature. It’s important to strain the mixture before pouring it into a spray bottle so the garlic chunks don’t get stuck in the bottle’s nozzle.

Note: Make sure that the leftover water is always kept in the refrigerator so that it can keep its quality for a few more days. You should be able to use this water easily for the next 1 to 2 months.

What else can you add

You can add a few more ingredients to your garlic spray to make it even more effective. While the garlic is steeping in the water, you can increase the potency of the solution by adding 1 tablespoon of hot pepper or hot pepper sauce. Also add 1 tablespoon of liquid soap or vegetable oil to the mixture. This will cover the eggs and larvae, causing them to suffocate.

Spraying roses with garlic water – the correct application

Spray the undersides of the leaves as many pests lay their eggs there and the eggs are sheltered. For prevention, plants should be sprayed every few days or once a week. Reapply the spray if it has rained or watered and the plants have become damp.

Plant garlic for roses

Even if your roses are blooming normally this season, it’s a good idea to plant garlic near them. Simply separate the individual cloves and plant them about 30cm from the base of your rose bush. Dig a hole 4 cm deep and plant the toes with the pointed end facing up. Garlic enhances the scent of roses. In addition to preventing aphids and fungal infections, garlic is also beneficial in this regard. Since garlic is known for its pungent odor, this may seem contradictory, but you should definitely try growing it!