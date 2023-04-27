11-year-old boy hit and killed by a car in Monza as he crosses the road: a 55-year-old behind the wheel

An 11-year-old boy of Chinese nationality died this afternoon after being hit by a car in Monza. Transported by helicopter to San Gerardo, despite the doctors’ attempts, he didn’t make it.

The dynamics of the accident are being examined, the child was perhaps on his way home from school, and it remains to be ascertained whether he was alone or accompanied by someone. The accident took place via Buonarroti, at number 189, an area where there are several businesses run by Chinese families.

The Mini that hit him was driven by a 50-year-old woman, MMM, resident in Brugherio (Monza), subjected to all the usual medical tests. She risks being charged with vehicular homicide. Investigate the local police.