New Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R Characters Revealed for Second Season Pass

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R to Introduce Three New Characters in Second Season Pass

By Alex Hopley – Gamereactor.cn

Fans of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R will be pleased to know that three new characters are set to join the game’s roster as part of its second season pass. The exciting news was confirmed through a thrilling new trailer that also showcased characters from the fifth installment of the popular anime and manga series, Leon Abakio.

The remaining two characters set to be added to the game will hail from parts four and eight of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. However, their identities will remain a mystery until a later date when they will be officially announced.

For avid fans who can’t wait to get their hands on the new content, purchasing the Season 2 Pass offers exclusive benefits. Players who opt for the pass will receive an exclusive Girono Giovanna Haruno Salt Road costume. Additionally, pre-orders will grant early access to each new character as they are released.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R is a popular fighting game that is based on the beloved anime and manga series of the same name. The game allows players to choose from a vast roster of characters from all eight installments of the series, each equipped with unique powers and donning eccentric costumes.

Fans around the world eagerly anticipate the introduction of the new characters as part of the second season pass, and anticipation continues to mount as the release of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R inches closer.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

