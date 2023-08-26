Home » New Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R Characters Revealed for Second Season Pass
Technology

New Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R Characters Revealed for Second Season Pass

by admin
New Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R Characters Revealed for Second Season Pass

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R to Introduce Three New Characters in Second Season Pass

By Alex Hopley – Gamereactor.cn

Fans of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R will be pleased to know that three new characters are set to join the game’s roster as part of its second season pass. The exciting news was confirmed through a thrilling new trailer that also showcased characters from the fifth installment of the popular anime and manga series, Leon Abakio.

The remaining two characters set to be added to the game will hail from parts four and eight of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. However, their identities will remain a mystery until a later date when they will be officially announced.

For avid fans who can’t wait to get their hands on the new content, purchasing the Season 2 Pass offers exclusive benefits. Players who opt for the pass will receive an exclusive Girono Giovanna Haruno Salt Road costume. Additionally, pre-orders will grant early access to each new character as they are released.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R is a popular fighting game that is based on the beloved anime and manga series of the same name. The game allows players to choose from a vast roster of characters from all eight installments of the series, each equipped with unique powers and donning eccentric costumes.

Fans around the world eagerly anticipate the introduction of the new characters as part of the second season pass, and anticipation continues to mount as the release of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R inches closer.

See also  Google expects more than 200 million vehicles to be equipped with Android Auto by the end of this year, bringing more video conferencing services to vehicles

Source: Gamereactor.cn

You may also like

How to put Notes on Pages? It’s easy...

International Crew-7 Launches to the International Space Station...

The Atari 2600+ console is back, and is...

Introducing the Dynamic Fighting Styles of ‘Yinglong’ and...

How to create a style guide: what goes...

The Atari 2600+ console is back, and is...

Rebirth Edge: A Rogue Shooting Game Set in...

Avira AntiVirus: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows privilege escalation

How social networks change with the European DSA:...

Baldur’s Gate III for Xbox to Feature cross-save...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy