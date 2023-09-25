Home » New “Lord of the Rings” game announced
News from Middle-earth: Fans of Lord of the Rings can look forward to a new game. Tales of the Shire is the name of the title, which is scheduled to appear in 2024. All important information at a glance.

As the name suggests, this time the hairy-footed residents of the Shire are the focus of the story. It is not known whether we will also see one or two well-known hobbits like Bilbo or Frodo. In general, the information about the game is still quite manageable so far.

There probably won’t be too much action. The official website instead promises a “cozy hobbit life” in a “heartwarming game”. Maybe it’s a bit in the direction of Stradew Valley or other relaxed simulation games. There is already a first teaser, but it doesn’t really reveal anything.

The two companies are responsible for the implementation Weta Workshop and Private Division responsible. While Weta Workshop in the past, among other things, has worked on the props for the famous film trilogy Private Division to be a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive. The range of games so far includes Hades, The Outer Worlds and Kerbal Space Program.

Should appear Tales of the Shire for both PC and consoles. The developers have not yet revealed which specific consoles will be covered. As soon as there is further news about the game, we will of course keep you updated. Until then, we can only hope that it will be better than The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which is one of the worst games of the year.

