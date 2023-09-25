Racing stayed in Nueva Italia with a 1-0 victory against Deportivo Riestra in its fight to secure its place in the Primera Nacional. With this result, those led by Diego Pozo are in 12th place with 35 points; while the black and white are eighth with 43 units, they are in the Reduced zone.

At 30 minutes of the complement, after Jorge Scolari’s center into the Riestra area, José Méndez put the Academy ahead with a header.

Racing’s 1×1 and World D scores

Joaquín Mattalía (7). Very good work. He saved two key balls, which could have put Deportivo Riestra ahead.

Jorge Scolari (6). Strong, with an attitude that is contagious. He took care of his position and projected himself a lot. He was injured. He was applauded.

Elías Calderón (5). It started well. Then he lost in a pair of heads-up and tried to play with the ball from his position, without giving much confidence. He was expelled.

Gianfranco Ferrero (6). One of those who was most aware of the rival that Racing had in front of it. He went decisively to look for the ball and did not let himself be carried away by the arrogance of the visitors when they were looking for a tie.

Augusto Gallo (5). They didn’t demand it. He tried to get out by playing with the ball on the ground. He was replaced in the complement.

José Méndez (7). Always accelerated, giving everything. His contribution in the first minutes was good. Then he lost prominence due to a series of bad deliveries. Until he appeared with his header to destroy equality and provoke delirium in Miguel Sancho.

Abel Bustos (5). reprimanded from the start. Perhaps that has conditioned him because, despite putting in a lot of effort, he did not achieve a clean exit like in other matches.

Axel Oyola (5). He did not contribute much in the organization of the game. He had little contact with Bustos and had little impact on the offensive contribution.

Leandro Fernandez. (5). In the first half he arrived from the left through some crosses. In the complement Pozo delayed him in the field. The usual sacrifice.

Franco Colonel (5). As against Aldosivi, he led, while he was on the field, almost all the attacks. And he also, like that time, was not fine in the resolution of the plays.

Bruno Nasta (5). He fought with Riestra’s central defense. He did not gravitate to the defeated area.

Ivan Pomba. He did not manage to associate with any companion. He put a lot of will into a difficult stretch of the game.

Augusto Berrondo and Pablo López. They entered to have the ball when Riestra had already decided to go for the win.

Juan Cruz Arguello and Francisco Mattia. They came in to help the defense in the final minutes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

