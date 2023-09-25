Home » In Loja: 220 young people are already registered for quartering – breaking latest news
Young people from different cantons are interested in military service.

To the voluntary military quartering for young people who appear in the registry, they must go on Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1, 2023; from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the bases and Mobilization centers of the country. In Loja, there is a high number of interested parties.

Although military service is no longer mandatory in Ecuador; In the province of Loja, there is significant interest from citizens who wish to enlist in the Ecuadorian army.

Ramiro Salcan Inca, head of the Loja Mobilization Center, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, explained that there are 220 registered young people. And you still have until the 30th of this month to register online.

Those who comply with this first phase, in the case of Loja, must go according to a schedule, on September 30 and October 1, 2023, to the Cavalry Group (Zamora Huayco) from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., corresponding to the cam 2004, second call.

Interest

Those registered correspond to different cantons of the province of Loja.

Physical, medical and psychological examinations are decisive in the selection of applicants; these allow us to classify young Ecuadorians who are suitable for military service.

Instruction

During the year of voluntary military stay, conscripts receive basic military instruction in knowledge of weapons and first aid.

Through an agreement with the Ecuadorian Professional Training Service (Secap), they provide courses in mechanics, welding, carpentry, hairdressing, gastronomy, baking, among others.

Additionally, through an agreement with the Ministry of Education, those who were not able to complete high school will be able to do so during the year of quartering.

The head of the Mobilization Center in Loja also stated that there is an important reception from young people, who have a deadline to register online until September 30. (YO)

Given

Online registration at www.dirmov.mil.ec

Young people from 18 to 21 years old may register.

