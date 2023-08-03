New material absorbs light and stores energy

In the field of solar technology, the goal is basically to capture as much light as possible, convert it into energy and provide it to meet energy needs. Storage plays a crucial role in the process between the solar cell capturing the light and using the energy when it is needed, as the availability of solar energy is inherently volatile. That is why solar batteries are of great importance for the energy transition. Now, according to Science Daily, an international research team has developed a material that could make such batteries more efficient than ever.

Stable structure for photovoltaic device

Alberto Jiménez-Solano, a researcher at the Physics Department of the University of Cordoba, together with a team from the Max Planck Institute for Solid State Research in Stuttgart, conducted a study in which he examined the design features of a solar battery made of a 2D carbon nitride-based material has. “We managed to synthesize a material that can absorb light and store the energy to be used later when needed,” explains Alberto Jiménez-Solano, “and we came up with the idea of ​​developing a solar battery from it.”

To do this, the team first had to find a way to deposit a thin layer of this material. The material consists of 2D potassium carbon nitride, poly(heptazinimide), and K-PHI. The aim was to create a stable structure for fabricating a photovoltaic device, since this material is usually in powder form or in aqueous suspensions of nanoparticles.

Solar batteries maximize absorption and storage

Now the team presented its new solar batteries. The physical structure of the device consists of “a highly transparent glass that has a transparent, conductive coating (to allow charge transport) and a series of layers of semi-transparent materials (with different functionalities) and another conductive glass that covers the The circuit closes,” the researcher describes.

Each of the different layers of material are densely designed to maximize light absorption and storage. In this case, the proposed system can absorb light on both sides because it is semi-transparent. The team found that backlighting has certain benefits, which they were able to demonstrate ‘by creating a first theoretical design consistent with experimental limitations’. This basic research project aims not only to stay on paper, but also to push the experimental limits to find feasible designs for these solar batteries.

Device would be very versatile

This device would be very versatile, according to the researchers, since it could supply both a large, one-off current (like that needed for a photo flash) and a smaller current that can be sustained over a longer period of time (like that needed for a cell phone). can deliver. Another benefit is that the device is made from a harmless, abundant, environmentally friendly (derived from urea) and easily synthesized material. The next steps include further investigating how it works in different situations outside of the lab and adapting it to different manufacturing possibilities.