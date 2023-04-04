The rumors about an upcoming “Harry Potter” series are endless. According to the latest media reports, HBO and Warner Bros. have now agreed on a concept.

Harry, Hermione, Ron & Co. are to return. As Bloomberg reports, HBO and Warner Bros. are planning a TV series based on Harry Potter. There shouldn’t be a new story from the Wizarding World. Instead, the well-known series of novels by JK Rowling is probably retold again.

The seven books were accommodated in a total of eight cinema films between 2001 and 2011. The last book was split into two different films. Of course, the movies couldn’t shed light on all the details from the books. Theoretically, there is still the possibility of treating some things in the series that were neglected in the movies.

Author JK Rowling is said to be involved in the implementation as a producer and to set the direction of the series significantly. A total of seven seasons are planned, with each season dealing with a book.

Since the project is still in the early stages, there is no information about an expected release date. There’s also the question of who will step into the shoes of the iconic witches and wizards this time. As soon as there is news, we will of course keep you up to date.