Home News Registrar Supreme Court Ishrat Ali is still in his post
News

Registrar Supreme Court Ishrat Ali is still in his post

by admin
Registrar Supreme Court Ishrat Ali is still in his post

Islamabad: Registrar Supreme Court Ishrat Ali has not left the post yet.

The federal cabinet removed the Registrar Supreme Court yesterday, the government directed senior grade 22 officer Ishrat Ali to report to the Establishment Division. But Ishrat Ali has not been allowed to leave the charge by the Supreme Court.

It should be noted that Ishrat Ali was appointed as a registrar in the Supreme Court by the current government in September 2022. The government handed over the services of Ishrat Ali to the Supreme Court on deputation.

See also  1 new confirmed case and 1 asymptomatic infection in Beijing on the 16th were imported from abroad – yqqlm

You may also like

THE RESULT OF THE UNIVERSITIES OF MALETIN, PROFIT...

The networks of Real Madrid ‘hallucinate’ with Linda...

How checklists make life easier for you and...

Antequera students recreate the passion and death of...

Prosecutor dismantled extortion gang that operated from ‘La...

[Li Xiang Jing Chu]Mind map | One picture...

Fertilizer prices fall sharply – price drop lasts...

Civil institutions have to be strengthened, Imran Khan’s...

A higher education that transcends the utilitarian

SPO: Beach bar gets a new home on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy