Islamabad: Registrar Supreme Court Ishrat Ali has not left the post yet.

The federal cabinet removed the Registrar Supreme Court yesterday, the government directed senior grade 22 officer Ishrat Ali to report to the Establishment Division. But Ishrat Ali has not been allowed to leave the charge by the Supreme Court.

It should be noted that Ishrat Ali was appointed as a registrar in the Supreme Court by the current government in September 2022. The government handed over the services of Ishrat Ali to the Supreme Court on deputation.