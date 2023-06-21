Home » New Top 10: Netflix is ​​changing the ranking criteria
New Top 10: Netflix is ​​changing the ranking criteria

New Top 10: Netflix is ​​changing the ranking criteria

Netflix has adjusted the grading criteria it uses to determine how successful released movies and series have been. This resulted in several changes in the top 10 lists.

So far, a single key figure has determined whether and how far up a production has landed in the top lists on Netflix: the number of hours streamed. The longer a film or series was watched overall, the better it was ranked. But that is over now.

As the industry magazine Deadline reports, the running time of the productions is now also included in the evaluation. To do this, the total number of hours streamed is divided by the total duration of a film or series. This results in the now decisive “Views”.

In addition, the first 28 days after the release are no longer considered, but the first 91 days. This should give the content enough time to develop on the streaming platform.

As a result, for example, the series “Wednesday” now ranks first among English TV series ahead of the fourth season of “Stranger Things”. Season 4 of “Stranger Things” was watched longer overall, but it also ran for almost twice as long, which corrected the views significantly downwards.

In an international comparison, however, Wednesday is not enough for rank 1 despite the change. “Squid Game” is still at the top worldwide – with a view score of 265,200,000. You can find the different top lists here.

