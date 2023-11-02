New Tracks and Riders Unveiled in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Final DLC Wave

Nintendo has announced the release date for the final wave of DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, along with some exciting additions to the game. On November 9th, fans can expect the Acorn Cup and Spiny Cup, which will bring the total track count to an impressive 96.

The new DLC can be purchased as a package called the Booster Course Pass or accessed through the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. Along with the new tracks, players will also be introduced to three new drivers – Funky Kong, Pauline, and Peachette.

Funky Kong is known for his sassy attitude and will surely bring some excitement to the racing scene. Pauline, the mayor of New Donk City from Super Mario Odyssey, is making her debut as a driver in Mario Kart. And Peachette, a fan-favorite character from New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, will also be joining the roster.

In addition to the new drivers and tracks, players can look forward to some extra features. Decorations and a music player will be added, allowing players to customize their in-game experience. With this final DLC update, Nintendo is truly giving fans an extensive Mario Kart 8 Deluxe experience.

The new tracks themselves offer a variety of locations for racers to explore. From DK Mountain from Mario Kart: Double Dash to Rainbow Road from Mario Kart Wii, fans can expect a mix of nostalgia and new challenges. The development team has clearly put a lot of effort into creating diverse and exciting tracks for players to enjoy.

Overall, the final wave of DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is shaping up to be a must-have for fans of the game. With the addition of new tracks and drivers, as well as extra features, Nintendo is showing their commitment to keeping the game fresh and exciting. Mark your calendars for November 9th and get ready for some intense Mario Kart racing action!