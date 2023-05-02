The “Godfather” of AI warns of the dangers

He is considered the godfather of the AI. Now, Geoffrey Hinton is quitting his job at Google, concerned that chatbots like GPT-4 could do serious damage.

Geoffrey Hinton has been researching AI for years. Now he warns of their dangers. Cole Burston / Bloomberg

Geoffrey Hinton changed the way machines see the world about a decade ago. At the University of Toronto, where he was then a professor, he and two doctoral students developed a neural network that could analyze thousands of photos and teach itself to recognize objects such as flowers or cars. And with a certainty that seemed unattainable until then.