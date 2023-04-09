Members of the Xbox Insider Program can try out new apps and features for the console before rolling them out to everyone through regular updates.Now, a new channel has been revealed on Xbox Wire calledFriends & Community Updates。

Here’s the official description of this new feature, which seems to focus on quality of life:

The Friends and Community Updates channel will bring together all the great content from your activity feed. You’ll be able to see achievements, game clips, screenshots, and text posts from your friends, official clubs, or games you follow. To see everything in your activity feed, double-click on “Friends and Community Updates.” You might also see “Got something to share?” to share your gaming moments, or “Clubs on Xbox” to discover more about official clubs.

It’s unclear when this feature will be available to everyone, but it’s usually only 1-3 months away.