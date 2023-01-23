A while ago, the price increased sharply iPad series There was a lot of noise. At that time, there was a lot of discussion on how to choose the right tablet. My editor next door, Henley, also helped you sort out five excellent affordable tablets. android tablet If you are interested, you can go and have a look. About the tablet, the official website of the electric otter has a lot of articles, but there is one thing you may also be interested in, that is “I want a tablet with a stylus!”, today’s editor will Here to help you sort out the selection of affordable tablets that support stylus. In addition, there will be tablet selections suitable for hand-painting on the official website. People in need can also refer to them.

Before starting, let me review the five key points of choosing a tablet, which are:Operating System, Requirements, Sizes, Specifications, Prices. For example, if you are very used to the Apple ecosystem, then switching to Android, Windows or ChromeOS may have a period of adaptation. Of course, there are many forums where you can see that you are an iPhone user, but due to budget considerations, you do not plan to choose For those who buy an iPad, the editor can only say that there is no right answer for the choice. Those who have a purchase need can start with the five points that you care about most and make the choice that best suits your current needs~

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

First of all, let’s talk about Samsung, which uses machine-sea tactics regardless of any product! If you are looking for a tablet that can be paid for less than 10,000 yuan and supports a stylus, then the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite may be in your pocket list. The 10.4-inch Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is characterized by being thin, light and portable, and the color is also very youthful. Ethnic group appetite, there are three colors of “pink excellent”, “trend blue” and “gray cool”. As an editor, I was included in that pink, haha. Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is specially designed for users who love to write at any time. It is only 0.7 cm thick and light. Local color change, zoom, move, rearrange, special note, handwriting to text function, or open other windows at the same time to take notes, etc.

In terms of other specifications, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is also quite sufficient for a model that focuses on documents. It is equipped with an 8-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel front camera, with a 7,040mAh battery and a Samsung Its own Exynos 9611 octa-core processor, 4GB+64GB memory and storage space, if necessary, it also supports MicroSD expansion to 1TB, but Galaxy Tab S6 Lite only provides Wi-Fi version, if you can’t connect to the Internet at any time group, you may want to consider

📝 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite price

4+64GB: NT$10,990

(Image Source: Samsung ）

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus

Lenovo also offers a lot of choices in the field of laptops and tablets. Previously, among the five affordable Android tablets, there is also a Lenovo document tablet on the list, which is the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus. Compared with Android tablets, it is slightly more expensive, but in terms of documents, Lenovo Tab P11 Plus has an 11-inch 2K screen, a narrow frame design with good texture, and is very compatible with Lenovo’s own keyboard and Lenovo Precision Pen 2. Let users have the experience of upgrading small laptops

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus is equipped with MediaTek Helio G90T Tab octa-core processor, the memory and storage capacity configuration is 6GB+128GB, the main camera has 13 million pixels, and the front selfie lens is 8 million pixels, and it is set in On the horizontal side, video is more convenient. The battery has a capacity of 7,500mAh and supports 20W fast charging, but unfortunately only the Wi-Fi version is available, and the color is only gray to choose from.

📝Lenovo Tab P11 Plus price

6+128GB: NT$13,790

(Image Source: Lenovo ）

Mi Pad 5

Then there is Mi Pad 5, which is easy to be listed in the list of high CP value series. It is a tablet with high cost performance in all functions. It has an 11-inch screen, supports a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, and has a built-in Four sets of Dolby Atmos speakers are also suitable for chasing dramas and playing waste, and also hope to provide users with a perfect experience in work processing, so Mi Pad 5 supports Xiaomi’s own inspiration stylus, and some functions that are often used by note-taking controllers such as enabling splitting Screens, floating windows, etc. can handle it. If you have light editing needs, it is basically no problem.

In terms of specifications, Mi Pad 5 is equipped with Qualcomm S860 processor, the main camera is 13 million pixels, the front camera is 8 million pixels, and it has a large power of 8,720mAh.The memory and storage space can be configured up to 6GB+256GB, and you can find it for 10,000 yuan, but the color is relatively monotonous, only basic black and white are available

📝Mi Pad 5 price

6+128GB: NT$8,499

6+256GB: NT$9,499

(Image Source: Millet ）

iPad 9／iPad 10

If you want to use Apple products anyway, in fact, the least expensive iPad 9 and iPad 10 both support the first-generation Apple Pencil. The starting price of the iPad 9 starts at NT$10,900, while the price of the iPad 10 is Starting from 14,900 yuan, the capacity can be up to 256GB. It is the most entry-level model among Apple tablets, but these prices do not include the Apple Pencil. The current price of the first-generation Apple Pencil on the official website is 3,290 yuan. It will be more expensive than the Android series. In addition, the iPad 10 needs an adapter for the first-generation Apple Pencil, which is not convenient. If you want to know more details, you can go and have a look. iPad 10 Unboxing

The iPad 9 and iPad 10 are equipped with A13 and A14 bionic chips respectively, and the performance part is more than sufficient. It is absolutely no problem for watching dramas, viewing data, and handwriting notes. The iPad 9 uses a 10.2-inch Retina screen, supports sRGB color gamut and True Tone display, and can automatically detect the scene to adjust the color temperature under different environments and light sources; while the iPad 10 is equipped with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina screen, the overall visual picture The experience is even better, both of which can support light electric drawing needs.If your budget allows, the most affordable iPad 9 and iPad 10 in Apple are actually very good choices, and there are even more Sub factory nib You can choose.If your mobile phone is an iPhone, then I strongly recommend choosing products with the same system. The high linkage will give you a lot of convenience. For example, the files recorded by the mobile phone during class, or the things recorded by the mobile phone memo can also be easily exchanged with AirDrop. pass

📝iPad 9 Price (Space Gray, Silver)

3+64GB: NT$10,900 (Wi-Fi version)

3+64GB: NT$15,400 (LTE version)

3+256GB: NT$15,900 (Wi-Fi version)

3+256GB: NT$20,400 (LTE version)

📝iPad 10 Prices (Silver, Blue, Pink, Yellow)

4+64GB: NT$14,900 (Wi-Fi version)

4+64GB: NT$19,900 (LTE version)

4+256GB: NT$19,900 (Wi-Fi version)

4+256GB: NT$24,900 (LTE version)

(Image Source: Apple ）

summary

The above are the introductions of the five affordable tablets with a stylus. What do you think is the main purpose of using a tablet with a stylus?In the past, editors thought that only those who need electronic drawing needs a stylus, but gradually more and more people around them use tablets to take notes, only to find that as the stylus can simulate better and better hand feeling, and the note software is getting better and better. Elasticity, in fact, it is more and more feasible to replace ordinary paper notebooks with tablets, and it is even more convenient and environmentally friendly. This article is for the reference of friends who need it.