In the past, as long as users were interested, they could download configuration files through websites such as BetaProfiles.dev to install the iOS developer beta for free. However, Apple will introduce new measures to prevent users from installing the iOS 17 developer beta through free channels.

Click here now to watch more product unboxing videos with the App

Starting from iOS 16.4 beta, as long as the user has participated in the Apple Developer Program (annual fee US$99, about HK$776), then if you log in to the iPhone with a registered Apple ID, you can directly enable the developer beta version of iOS on the phone. Yes to enter the settings page, there is a new “Beta update” option in the settings page under software update. Then just press in. In the future, Apple will only provide this method to download the developer beta version of iOS, and other configuration files will be disabled.

If you don’t want to pay an annual fee to download the iOS 17 developer beta version, you can also wait for the beta version of iOS 17 to be released before downloading. Although there is no additional charge, it is not the first group to experience iOS 17.

[Related reports]Apple iPhone 15 USB-C truth out!Different from Android machine

[Related reports]Apple pushes iOS 16.4 beta1 update to bring new Emoji, 5G performance is stronger

【Related Report】iPhone Fold R&D takes a big step forward! Apple Patents Breakthrough Folding Machine!

Source: MacRumors