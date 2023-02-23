The testicles are the organs responsible for the production of sperm and hormones essential for reproduction.

Like any other part of the body, the testicles can be subject to cancer, due to an alteration of the cells that compose them.

In order to prevent its occurrence, thetesticular self-examination it is a measure not to be underestimated.

We talk about it with Prof. Giovanni Lughezzaniurologist of Humanitas Rozzano.

Testicular cancer: causes and risk factors

In Italy, every year, about two thousand patients are affected by testicular cancerand it is the most frequent cancer in men between 20 and 40 years of age.

Testicular cancer is caused by a degeneration of the cells that compose it and of the cells responsible for the formation of sperm.

Among the risk factors we mention that the cryptorchidismor the failure of one or both testicles to descend from the abdominal cavity into the scrotal sac, increases the probability of developing testicular cancer up to 10 times compared to the rest of the population.

Testicular cancer: what are the symptoms

The first symptom of testicular cancer is the presence of a testicular lump indolent on self-examination, often associated with a swellingan increase in volume or a sense of heaviness of the testicle and scrotum.

Others symptoms of testicular cancer can be:

pain in the testicular area

swollen legs

breast tenderness – or breast tissue growth

– or breast tissue growth also there low back pain could be indicative.

In the presence of one or more symptoms, it is essential to carry out a urological visit.

Self-examination of the testicles, how to do it

An important ally is available to prevent testicular cancer, namely the practice oftesticular self-examination.

This practice is quite simple, and can be done on your own, preferably once a month, perhaps after a hot bath: the important thing is that the scrotal sac is relaxed.

The surface of the testicle is touched with the thumb, forefinger and middle finger, in order to ascertain its consistency. Then the fingers will have to make small rotational movements to notice any anomalies. A nodule can be recognized to the touch quite well, one gets the impression of having a “hard ball” inside the testicle.

If diagnosed early, testicular cancer is highly treatableand his chances of recovery are close to almost all cases.

For this reason, testicular self-examination can be a fundamental weapon in the prevention of this type of tumour.

