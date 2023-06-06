Home » Nikon plans to release four new cameras this year? Including two large aperture fixed focus lenses and two telephoto zoom lenses | DIGIPHOTO
According to foreign sources, Nikon recently updated the Lens Roadmap, from which it can be seen that Nikon plans to release four new lenses within this year.

According to foreign sources, Nikon recently updated the Lens Roadmap, from which it can be seen that compared with the previous lens roadmap, there are more “two yellow dots” and “two long yellow lines” “, the two yellow dots are marked 35mm and 135mm respectively, it is reported that they will be NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.2 (S-Line) and NIKKOR Z 135mm f/1.8 (S-Line) two new lenses; as for the two The long yellow lines are marked with 70-180mm and 200-600mm respectively. It is reported that they will be NIKKOR Z 70-180mm f/2.8 (not S-Line) and NIKKOR Z 200-600mm (not S-Line), but there are rumors It is rumored that the focal length of NIKKOR Z 200-600mm (not S-Line) may also be 180-600mm. These four lenses will all be announced in 2023, as for the result? Let us wait and see!

via：Nikon Rumors

