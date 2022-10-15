Home Technology Movie Star Trek: Resurgence’s Adaptation Game “Star Trek: Resurgence” Announced Delayed – Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk
The official recently announced that “Star Trek: Resurgence” will be postponed to April 2023 in 2022, in order to provide a higher sense of substitution and a higher quality game experience.

The game is set in an era shortly after the events of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Players take on the role of two protagonists: First Officer Jara Rydek and Engineer Carter Diaz, who uncover evil secrets involving two civilizations on the brink of war. Players will be deeply immersed in the StarCraft universe, interacting with new characters and familiar crews through varied dialogue choices and action gameplay to determine the direction of the story.

“Star Trek: Resurgence” is scheduled to be released on the PC Epic Games Store / PS4 / PS5 / Xbox Series X|S in April 2023.

