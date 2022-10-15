Source title: The per capita life expectancy of Beijing registered residents has increased to 82.47 years, and the prevention and control of chronic non-communicable diseases has achieved remarkable results

Chronic non-communicable diseases are the main diseases that affect the health of Beijing residents. Over the past ten years, Beijing has adhered to people’s health as the center, popularized a healthy and civilized lifestyle, and provided the people with health services throughout the life cycle. Adhere to nutrition promotion and intervention for primary and secondary school students, take the lead in the country to promulgate and implement the “Beijing Smoking Control Regulations”, the adult smoking rate will drop from 23.40% in 2014 to 19.90% in 2021, and continue to monitor drinking water and public places. The average life expectancy of registered residents has increased to 82.47 years… Through continuous efforts, the city has achieved remarkable results in the prevention and control of chronic non-communicable diseases in the past ten years. All 16 districts have become municipal demonstration areas for comprehensive prevention and control of chronic diseases Yu Jianping, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, introduced that through multiple measures, the city’s ability to comprehensively prevent and control chronic non-communicable diseases has been continuously improved. Vigorously carry out the construction of comprehensive chronic disease prevention and control demonstration areas, and continuously improve the chronic disease prevention and control mechanism led by the government, policy advocacy, multi-departmental cooperation and the participation of the whole society. The target of the “Beijing Medium- and Long-Term Plan for the Prevention and Control of Chronic Diseases (2017-2025)” has been completed ahead of schedule; the number of national-level comprehensive prevention and control demonstration zones for chronic diseases has increased from 1 in 2012 to 11 in 2019, and is close to completing the 2025 The target of 12 national demonstration zones. By actively advocating healthy lifestyles, all districts in the city have launched national healthy lifestyle actions, achieving full coverage; from balancing eating and movement to “three reductions and three health” (salt reduction, oil reduction, sugar reduction, healthy weight, healthy bones) , healthy oral cavity) special action, the content of the action is more abundant; combined with the theme day, various traditional media and new media publicity activities are carried out, and the audience is wider; the construction of healthy communities, healthy trails and other healthy supportive environments has changed from 5 ten years ago. The number of classes increased from 37 to 3091 in 12 classes. The city insists on carrying out nutrition publicity and intervention for primary and secondary school students. In 2014, it launched the “camp” to promote the health of students in Beijing with balanced meals. So far, it has covered primary and secondary schools in the city, and more than 2.33 million people have participated, effectively improving the nutrition and health of primary and middle school students in Beijing. situation. In terms of tobacco control work, since June 1, 2015, the city took the lead in promulgating and implementing the “Beijing Smoking Control Regulations”, the smoking phenomenon in public places has dropped significantly, and the adult smoking rate has dropped from 23.40% in 2014 to 19.90% in 2021. %, to achieve the 2030 goal of Healthy China ahead of schedule; the smoking rate of primary and secondary school students dropped from 4.25% in 2013 to 1.20% in 2019; the exposure rate of secondhand smoke in indoor public places such as hospitals, restaurants, bars and other indoor public places decreased significantly; rate increased significantly. The incidence of notifiable infectious diseases and key monitoring infectious diseases among students has dropped by 60% compared with ten years ago. The overall myopia rate of children and adolescents has dropped from 57.30% to 56.10%, and it has become unsafe in the past year. The swimming rate in places dropped from 7.49% to 1.90%. The pass rate of the initial inspection of radiological diagnosis and treatment equipment in medical institutions has increased year by year, and has reached a stable level of over 95%; radioactive background monitoring and radioactive monitoring in food have established a baseline database for the city’s emergency radiation monitoring and built a solid radiation safety barrier for the city. In addition, the city has also carried out monitoring and intervention projects such as air haze, biological samples, rural environment, key occupational diseases, and occupational health literacy improvement. In the past ten years, the urban CDC has established more than 20 monitoring systems for health hazards, covering all aspects of the city’s medical institutions, primary and secondary schools, swimming venues, hotels and restaurants, and escorting the construction of a healthy Beijing and the health and safety of the people. The average life expectancy of the city’s registered residents increased to 82.47 years Over the past ten years, the Beijing Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government have attached great importance to people’s health. On the basis of scientific monitoring and precise policy implementation, they have continued to promote the “Healthy Beijingers – Ten-year Action Plan for National Health Promotion (2009-2018)” and “Healthy Beijing 2030”. Planning Outline, the average life expectancy of the city’s registered residents will increase from 81.35 years in 2012 to 82.47 years in 2021, and the premature mortality of major chronic diseases will drop from 11.62% in 2012 to 10.46% in 2021, reaching the international advanced level; The health literacy level reached 36.40%, an increase of 47.00% from 24.70% in 2012, significantly higher than the national average of 25.40% in 2021, ranking first in the country, and the health level of Beijing residents has achieved a qualitative leap. All 16 districts have become municipal demonstration areas for comprehensive prevention and control of chronic diseases

Yu Jianping, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, introduced that through multiple measures, the city’s ability to comprehensively prevent and control chronic non-communicable diseases has been continuously improved. Vigorously carry out the construction of comprehensive chronic disease prevention and control demonstration areas, and continuously improve the chronic disease prevention and control mechanism led by the government, policy advocacy, multi-departmental cooperation and the participation of the whole society. The target of the “Beijing Medium- and Long-Term Plan for the Prevention and Treatment of Chronic Diseases (2017-2025)” has been completed ahead of schedule; the number of national-level comprehensive prevention and control demonstration zones for chronic diseases has increased from 1 in 2012 to 11 in 2019, and is close to completing the 2025 The target of 12 national demonstration zones.

By actively advocating healthy lifestyles, all districts in the city have launched national healthy lifestyle actions, achieving full coverage; from balancing eating and movement to “three reductions and three health” (salt reduction, oil reduction, sugar reduction, healthy weight, healthy bones) , healthy oral cavity) special action, the content of the action is more abundant; combined with the theme day to carry out various traditional media and new media publicity activities, the audience is wider; the construction of healthy communities, healthy trails and other healthy supportive environments has changed from 5 ten years ago. The number of classes increased from 37 to 3091 in 12 classes.

The city insists on carrying out nutrition publicity and intervention for primary and secondary school students. In 2014, it launched the “camp” to promote the health of students in Beijing with balanced meals. So far, it has covered primary and secondary schools in the city, and more than 2.33 million people have participated, effectively improving the nutrition and health of primary and middle school students in Beijing. situation.

In terms of tobacco control work, since June 1, 2015, the city took the lead in promulgating and implementing the “Beijing Smoking Control Regulations”, the smoking phenomenon in public places has dropped significantly, and the adult smoking rate has dropped from 23.40% in 2014 to 19.90% in 2021. %, to achieve the 2030 goal of Healthy China ahead of schedule; the smoking rate of primary and secondary school students dropped from 4.25% in 2013 to 1.20% in 2019; the exposure rate of secondhand smoke in indoor public places such as hospitals, restaurants, bars and other indoor public places decreased significantly; rate increased significantly.

Establish more than 20 health hazards monitoring systems

Through multi-point efforts, the city has comprehensively carried out monitoring and intervention of health influencing factors. Yu Jianping introduced that Beijing continues to carry out monitoring of drinking water and public places, covering all neighborhoods and villages and more than 1,200 public places in six categories, and sensitively obtaining drinking water and indoor air quality data. A monitoring network for food contamination and harmful factors has been established to monitor 27 types of food such as cereals, vegetables, meat, and infant formula every year, providing important technical support for food safety supervision. The monitoring and intervention of factors affecting school health has been deepened. The incidence of notifiable infectious diseases and key monitoring infectious diseases among students has dropped by 60% compared with ten years ago. The overall myopia rate of children and adolescents has dropped from 57.30% to 56.10%, and it has become unsafe in the past year. The swimming rate in places dropped from 7.49% to 1.90%.

The pass rate of the initial inspection of radiological diagnosis and treatment equipment in medical institutions has increased year by year, and has reached a stable level of over 95%; radioactive background monitoring and radioactive monitoring in food have established a baseline database for the city’s emergency radiation monitoring and built a solid radiation safety barrier for the city. In addition, the city has also carried out monitoring and intervention projects such as air haze, biological samples, rural environment, key occupational diseases, and occupational health literacy improvement. In the past ten years, the urban CDC has established more than 20 monitoring systems for health hazards, covering all aspects of the city’s medical institutions, primary and secondary schools, swimming venues, hotels and restaurants, and escorting the construction of a healthy Beijing and the health and safety of the people.

The average life expectancy of the city’s registered residents increased to 82.47 years

Over the past ten years, the Beijing Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government have attached great importance to people’s health. On the basis of scientific monitoring and precise policy implementation, they have continued to promote the “Healthy Beijingers – Ten-year Action Plan for National Health Promotion (2009-2018)” and “Healthy Beijing 2030”. Planning Outline, the average life expectancy of the city’s registered residents will increase from 81.35 years in 2012 to 82.47 years in 2021, and the premature mortality of major chronic diseases will drop from 11.62% in 2012 to 10.46% in 2021, reaching the international advanced level; The health literacy level reached 36.40%, an increase of 47.00% from 24.70% in 2012, significantly higher than the national average of 25.40% in 2021, ranking first in the country, and the health level of Beijing residents has achieved a qualitative leap.

Yu Jianping said that in the next step, the Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention will take the “Healthy Beijing 2030” Planning Outline and the “14th Five-Year Plan Period Healthy Beijing Construction Plan” as the guide to vigorously promote citizens to form a healthy lifestyle, delay and reduce The occurrence and development of chronic diseases, promote the modernization of the health governance system and governance capacity, and continue to improve the quality of life of residents and their sense of health gain.