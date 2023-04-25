Home » Ninja In Pajamas Reveals Its VCT Game Changer Lineup – Valorant – Gamereactor
Swedish esports organization Ninjas in Pyjamas has announced its Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers roster. The team, called NIP Lightning, will be the organization’s first all-female Pact team, and it will now compete in the Game Changers tournament.

As for who makes up NIP’s Game Changers roster, the teams are as follows:

  • Peppa “Patch” Thomas

  • Nellie Reina Sosobrador

  • Story ‘OYKU’ Sezin Big

  • Eda ‘rezq’ Naz Akchild

  • Your “Tikuza” sheet

Jackson-Jacquesson-Popelka served as coach and Nick Wolf-Solfmoss took over management duties.

“It will take a few years for female players to have the same resources and investment as men have in years past,” said NIP chief executive Hicham Chahine. “Our VCT Game Changers team is NIP’s second non-male roster and we plan to continue investing in and elevating female gamers. We are committed to promoting diversity and inclusion in the esports community – from equal representation of our company employees to representation Pajamas Ninja brand players participating in the competition.

The news comes six months after NIP first announced its intention to join the Game Changers circuit.

