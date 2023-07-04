Home » Nintendo Advises Against Using Cotton Swabs and Blowing Air to Clean Switch Game Console’s Card Slot
Nintendo Advises Against Using Cotton Swabs and Blowing Air to Clean Switch Game Console’s Card Slot

Nintendo Issues Reminder to Users: Do Not Clean Switch Card Slot with Cotton Swabs or Blow Air into it

In a recent tweet, Nintendo urged its users to refrain from using cotton swabs, or any other objects for that matter, to clean the card slot of their popular gaming console, the Switch. The company’s support account, @nintendo_cs, posted the reminder on Twitter, emphasizing the potential damage such cleaning methods could cause.

According to the tweet, Nintendo advised against using cotton swabs and other objects on the card slot due to the risk of damaging the inside of the slot or the cassette reading contacts. Instead, the company recommends using a vacuum cleaner to remove any dust or debris that may have accumulated inside the game card slot.

The concern with using cotton swabs lies in the possibility of causing damage to the console’s delicate components. Nintendo stated that using cotton swabs could harm the interior of the card slot or the contacts responsible for reading game cassettes. The company wants to ensure that users are aware of these risks and avoid any potential mishaps.

Blowing air into the card slot is also discouraged as it poses a different set of problems. When air is blown into the console, saliva particles may inadvertently come into contact with the contacts, leading to rust or corrosion of the parts. To effectively remove any dust that may have entered the card slot, Nintendo suggests using a small vacuum cleaner designed for desktop use.

The practice of blowing air into game cartridge slots traces its roots back to the early days of gaming consoles, particularly with the red and white machine (FC). Players would often blow air into the cartridge slots to address issues with poor contact, leading to the method becoming a popular “traditional skill” among gamers. However, Nintendo clarifies that while this technique may have been effective in the past, it is no longer advisable for the current devices.

As Nintendo continues to innovate and improve their gaming consoles, it is important for users to stay up to date with the recommended cleaning methods. By adhering to Nintendo’s guidelines, players can ensure the longevity and functionality of their Switch hardware.

As always, Nintendo encourages users to reach out to their support team if they encounter any issues or have any further questions regarding the maintenance of their gaming consoles.

