“Nintendo Direct 2023.6.21” key lazy bag! -funglr Games

The amount of information for the first release is huge! Introducing public content!

“Nintendo Direct 2023.6.21” focuses on games scheduled to be released on Nintendo Switch in 2023, and provides a lot of information for up to 40 minutes!

Even though the official has announced in advance that it will release additional information about “Pikmin 4” which will be released one month later, I didn’t expect there to be so many surprises…!

The following will be introduced according to the playing order of “Nintendo Direct 2023.6.21”!

Pokémon Zhu/Zero’s Secret Treasure

The first part “Azuki Mask” will be released in the fall of 2023, and the second part “Blue Disc” will be released after the winter of 2023.

The My Nintendo Store and Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch are selling the paid addition “Zero’s Treasure”! The price is JPY 3,500 / HKD 229.

“Zhu” and “Zi” correspond to different content, please pay more attention when purchasing!

Sonic Superstars

On sale in autumn 2023!

Palia

Coming in Winter 2023, basically free (some content is paid)!

Race Horse Girl Pretty Derby Thanksgiving Festival!

Coming in 2024!

Mario + Crazy Rabbit Hope Star Exploration Universe Season Pass Expansion Content 3 (Japanese Version)

The expansion “The Last Star Hunter” is now available!

The expansion content set “Explore Universe Season Pass” from the 1st to the 4th is now on sale at the Nintendo eShop of My Nintendo Store and Nintendo Switch! The price is JPY 3,000.

Fashion Dreamer

The release date is confirmed as November 2, 2023 (Thursday)!

Both the boxed version and the download version are priced at JPY 6,578.

Mametanuki no Buckel ~ Festival of Oracle Festival Taro! ! ～(MAMEDA BAKERU)

Expected to launch in Winter 2023!

Both the boxed version and the download version are priced at JPY 5,280.

“Spratun 3” decided to hold a new festival!

The theme is “Speaking of ice cream, do you think of it? Vanilla vs strawberry vs mint chocolate”

Perfect for a summer theme. The event will be held from 8:00 on July 15, 2023 (Sat) to 8:00 on July 17, 2023 (Mon).

Detective Pikachu Lightning Returns

Released on October 6, 2023 (Fri). The price is JPY 6,500 / HKD 429!

Pre-orders are now available at My Nintendo Store and Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch!

In addition, this is the designated software for the limited bonus “Nintendo Game Voucher” for Nintendo Switch Online members.

Super Mario RPG

SFC’s super masterpiece “Super Mario RPG” is reborn on Nintendo Switch!

It will be released on November 17, 2023 (Friday). The price of the boxed version is JPY 6,578, and the price of the download version is JPY 6,500 / HKD 429. It is already available for pre-order on the Nintendo eShop on My Nintendo Store or Nintendo Switch!

This work is also the designated software for the Nintendo Switch Online member-limited bonus “Nintendo Game Voucher”.

also! There is also a completely new work featuring Princess Brigitte and a remake of “Luigi’s Mansion 2” under development. Both works are scheduled to be released in 2024, please look forward to the follow-up for details.

FREDERICA

Launched on September 28, 2023 (Thu)! Both the set version and the download version are JPY 5,478!

Fae Farm

On sale in winter 2023!

Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (The Game of Life)

Released on October 6, 2023 (Fri)! The price is JPY 6,600!

Headbangers Rhythm Royale

Released on October 31, 2023 (Tuesday)!

METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1

Released on October 24, 2023 (Tuesday)! Both the boxed version and the download version are JPY 7,480!

Available for pre-order on My Nintendo Store and Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch!

coming soon!game lineup

Combined Man (Elements with Emotions): Released on June 29, 2023 (Thursday) ゴーストトリック (Ghost Detective): Released on June 30, 2023 (Fri) Super Detective Case Book レインコード (Super Detective Case Book Wuyu Puzzle Palace) : Released on June 30, 2023 (Fri) Atelier Marie Remake ~Sarbrook’s Alchemist~ : Released on July 13, 2023 (Thu) クライマキナ／CRYMACHINA : Released on July 27, 2023 (Thu) ) Release The Wonderful One: After School Hero : Now Available

Dragon Quest Monster Wonderland 3: The Journey of the Demon Prince and Elf

Released on December 1, 2023 (Fri)! Usually JPY 7,678 / HKD 479 for both the boxed version and the download version!

Pikmin 4

The latest game screen is released! In this game, you can finally go out and explore at night!

Released on July 21, 2023 (Fri)! The boxed version is priced at JPY 6,578, and the download version is priced at JPY 6,500 / HKD 429.

Currently available for pre-order on My Nintendo Store or Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch!

This work is also the designated software for the Nintendo Switch Online member-limited bonus “Nintendo Game Voucher”.

In addition, downloadable versions of Pikmin 1 and 2 HD are now available!

The individual price is JPY 3,000 / HKD 219, and the combined price is JPY 4,980 / HKD 359.

and! The trial version of “Pikmin 4” has been decided to launch on June 29, 2023 (Thu), so stay tuned!

Persona 5 Tactics

Released on November 17, 2023 (Fri)! Both the boxed version and the download version are priced at JPY 7,920.

Vampire Survivors

Released on August 17, 2023 (Thu)! The download version is priced at JPY 499!

Manic Mechanics

Released on July 13, 2023 (Thu)! The download version is priced at JPY 2,750!

The Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch is open for pre-orders!

My Nintendo Store and Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch are now available for pre-order!

Momotaro Electric Railway World ~The Earth Spins with Hope! ~ (Momotaro Electric Railway World ~Earth Cause Hope and Turn!~)

The release date is November 16, 2023 (Thu)!

Both the boxed version and the download version are priced at JPY 6,930.

Fate/Samurai Remnant

Released on September 28, 2023 (Thu)! Both the boxed version and the download version are priced at JPY 9,680.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Adds Track Pass

8 kinds of tracks + 3 characters, including the new track “Soap Bubble Road” and new characters “Swallowing Flower Boss”, “Flower Momo” and “Kamek” will be launched in the summer of 2023!

STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R

Released on November 2, 2023 (Thu)! Both the package version and the download version are priced at JPY 6,578.

coming soon! game lineup 2

Disney Magic Island: Mickey and Friends Adventure: Released on July 28, 2023 (Friday) なつもん! 20th Centuryの夏旅み (Summer! Summer Vacation of the 20th Century): Released on July 28, 2023 (Fri) Bomb Rush Cyberfunk: Released on August 18, 2023 (Fri) Sea of ​​Stars: Released on August 30, 2023 (Wed) ) Release SAMBA DE AMIGO Happy Shake Party: Released on August 30, 2023 (Wed) Altitude Takumi Ⅰ & II HD Remaster: Released on September 14, 2023 (Thurs)

Super Dance Wario Maker

Released on November 3, 2023 (Fri)! The boxed version is priced at JPY 5,478, and the download version is priced at JPY 5,400 / HKD 359.

Available for pre-order now at My Nintendo Store or Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch!

This work is also the designated software for the Nintendo Switch Online member-limited bonus “Nintendo Game Voucher”.

super mario bros surprise

The latest 2D Mario game will be released on October 20, 2023 (Fri)!

The boxed version is priced at JPY 6,578, and the download version is priced at JPY 6,500 / HKD 429.

Available for pre-order now at My Nintendo Store or Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch!

This work is also the designated software for the Nintendo Switch Online member-limited bonus “Nintendo Game Voucher”.

