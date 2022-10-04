Home Technology Nintendo Pictures website is live – – Gamereactor
Technology

Nintendo Pictures website is live – – Gamereactor

by admin
Nintendo Pictures website is live – – Gamereactor

The official Nintendo Studios website is now live, and on it, we’ve got some additional info on what the iconic game company’s production company division aims to achieve.

It is said (translated) that the company’s goal is to “Enable consumers around the world to learn about Nintendo characters through video and create unique videos that will stay in their memory forever.

In addition to this, we were told the company “We will continue to challenge ourselves to continue to deliver unique and surprising images to clients around the world, transcending generations and eras.

That’s quite a bit of PR jargon, but the site does confirm that Nintendo’s acquisition of Dynamo Pictures is complete, as that was the company’s name before it was renamed Nintendo Pictures. Dynamo, now Nintendo Pictures, has previously worked on various animation projects, including series and shorts based on the character, Monster Hunter, Final Fantasy, Pikmin and Metroid series.

For those looking for more Nintendo animation news, this Thursday will see the first trailer for Lightind’s Super Mario Bros. movie debut at New York Comic Con. It will arrive at 21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST.

See also  Is the valuation of startups changing? A debate

You may also like

Fallout Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Massive Extras –...

The EU says yes to the single charger...

Because according to Tim Cook everyone should study...

PS5 was released for two years, the first...

The 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to...

Sony and FromSoftware could collaborate on film adaptations...

Because according to Tim Cook everyone should study...

Sony and FromSoftware could collaborate on film adaptations...

The EU says yes to the single charger...

BIOSTAR Announces 600 Series Motherboards Supporting Intel’s 13th...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy