The official Nintendo Studios website is now live, and on it, we’ve got some additional info on what the iconic game company’s production company division aims to achieve.

It is said (translated) that the company’s goal is to “Enable consumers around the world to learn about Nintendo characters through video and create unique videos that will stay in their memory forever.

In addition to this, we were told the company “We will continue to challenge ourselves to continue to deliver unique and surprising images to clients around the world, transcending generations and eras.

That’s quite a bit of PR jargon, but the site does confirm that Nintendo’s acquisition of Dynamo Pictures is complete, as that was the company’s name before it was renamed Nintendo Pictures. Dynamo, now Nintendo Pictures, has previously worked on various animation projects, including series and shorts based on the character, Monster Hunter, Final Fantasy, Pikmin and Metroid series.

For those looking for more Nintendo animation news, this Thursday will see the first trailer for Lightind’s Super Mario Bros. movie debut at New York Comic Con. It will arrive at 21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST.