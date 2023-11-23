Nintendo Switch receives new update: details and findings from dataminers

Nintendo Switch Receives Update to Version 17.0.0, Adds Prohibited Words

It seems that Nintendo Switch has received an update to version 17.0.0 this morning, a transitional update whose notes simply indicate that prohibited words have been added. You do not need to restart your console to enjoy this update, as with others in the past.

This time Nintendo has not confirmed what this update includes, but dataminers have shared that they update the list of “unwanted words” including the following, as shared by dataminer OatmealDome:

A Nazi phrase has been banned in all languages, whereas previously it was only banned in some. Japanese phrases referring to murders were blocked. The word “Leprosy” was specifically blocked in Dutch.

You already know that this update does not require us to update the console: it is rebootless. The term “rebootless” refers to updates that can be installed without rebooting the system. This is a significant benefit for users because it minimizes downtime and disruption to device usage.

Parche rebootless de Nintendo Switch

For what is this? The reason why Nintendo Switch can offer “rebootless” updates lies in the way your operating system has been designed. Unlike other operating systems that require a hard reset to implement major changes, the Nintendo Switch operating system is designed to allow updates to be installed without interrupting normal system operations.

Don’t forget that this is particularly useful on a gaming console like the Nintendo Switch, where players often want to continue playing without interruptions. The possibility of install updates without restarting the console helps improve the user experience by allowing them to stay uninterrupted in their game while benefiting from improvements and features added in updates.

However, while some updates may be “rebootless,” other larger or critical updates may still require a reboot. This is to ensure that the changes are applied correctly and that the console functions optimally. This has already happened in the past.

What do you think? Do you think this update hides something else on Nintendo Switch? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments! We will be attentive to any news.

