Nintendo Treats Fans to Unexpected Halloween Surprises with New Games

Nintendo Surprises Fans with Halloween Game Releases

In a delightful Halloween surprise, Nintendo has announced the addition of three new games to its Switch Online service. The beloved gaming company is treating its fans by bringing two NES games and one Game Boy game to the popular online service.

The first two additions, The Mysterious Murakami Castle and Demon World, were originally released on the Famicom in Japan. Now, Nintendo fans worldwide can enjoy these classic games through the NES app. It is worth noting that Demon World, released in 1984, has never before been localized for North America, making this release a truly special treat for gamers in the region. European gamers will also be able to appreciate this gem later in 1987.

However, the real gem of this surprise release is Castlevania Legends. Originally released in 1998 on the original Game Boy, this game takes place before the events of the first Castlevania game. Players get to experience the thrilling adventure as Sonya Belmont, the legendary vampire hunter. The inclusion of Castlevania Legends is bound to excite fans, as they can now dive deeper into the rich lore of the iconic Castlevania series.

Nintendo continues to curate an exceptional collection of games for its Switch Online service. By adding these three titles, the company is offering its fans a nostalgic trip down memory lane, while also introducing younger gamers to classic gems that have had a significant impact on the gaming industry.

With Halloween just around the corner, Nintendo’s surprise treat aligns perfectly with the festive spirit. Players can now enjoy these spooky and thrilling games to get into the Halloween mood. The addition of these new games will undoubtedly bring a wave of excitement among Nintendo loyalists and gaming enthusiasts alike.

Nintendo has once again proven its dedication to providing quality content for its players. By constantly expanding its game library, the company continues to solidify the Switch Online service as a must-have for all Nintendo Switch owners.

Fans can access The Mysterious Murakami Castle, Demon World, and Castlevania Legends through the Switch Online service. So, grab your Joy-Con controllers, sit back, and immerse yourself in these thrilling adventures, brought to you by Nintendo.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

