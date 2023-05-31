No visible cables: Asus presents an exciting PC concept

Nowadays, gaming PCs not only have to bring a lot of power, they also have to look as chic as possible. Wildly flying connection cables are rather counterproductive. Asus has worked on a new concept to prevent the problem from arising in the first place.

Image: ASUS

The concept is called “Hidden Connectors” and is intended to ensure that the interior of the PC appears neat and tidy. Visitors to the Computex that is currently taking place can already see this for themselves. At the Asus stand there is a corresponding mainboard and a complete PC build to see.

Image: ASUS

In order to make the connection cables disappear, Asus decided to supply the necessary power for the graphics card directly through the mainboard. The GPU can simply be plugged into the mainboard using a proprietary power connector that is said to be able to provide up to 600 watts. An additional connection cable is then no longer required.

In order for this to work, however, you also need a graphics card with the appropriate counterparts. Since these are not easy to buy in stores, Asus has also designed a special version of the GeForce RTX 4070 – with clearly protruding pins.

Asus hides the other connections on the back of the mainboard. “It not only simplifies cable routing for entry-level users, but also enhances the overall aesthetics of the build by showing off the uncluttered innards,” the press release says. “Furthermore, the hidden ports improve airflow, resulting in excellent cooling performance and a pleasing visual experience for users.”

Which: Asus