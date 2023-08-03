Home » Samsung’s Gaming Hub: Revolutionizing Cloud Gaming and Streamlining User Experience
Title: Samsung Gaming Center Revolutionizes Cloud Gaming with Streamlined Interface and Diverse Service Integration

Introduction:

Cloud gaming continues to thrive with the emergence of new services and integrated platforms. Among these, TV manufacturer Samsung has taken a different approach by creating a unified interface to combine various streaming proposals. Director of Product Management, Patrick Horne, discussed the exciting features of the Samsung Gaming Center and its potential impact on the gaming industry.

Streamlined Interface and Diverse Service Integration:

Last year, Samsung launched the Gaming Hub, which featured several cloud game streaming services, such as Xbox, Utomic, and GeForce Now. Since then, the company has expanded its services to include Luna, AntStream Arcade, and Black Nut, offering gamers access to over 3,000 games. This comprehensive integration not only enhances user experience but also introduces diverse business models and subscription options.

Patrick Horne, Director of Product Management at Samsung, expressed his enthusiasm for the Gaming Center’s ability to provide users with various gaming options. Through services like Game Pass and xCloud, users can access games through subscriptions. Additionally, with services like AntStream Arcade, users can play games for free by watching ads. This innovative approach eliminates the need to invest in a console, making gaming more accessible to a wider audience.

Technical Advancements for Enhanced Gaming Experience:

Beyond the diverse range of games and services, Samsung also focuses on technical improvements to optimize the gaming experience. By collecting metadata from partners, Samsung’s interface filters games from all services into a unified main menu. This seamless integration streamlines the game selection process for users.

Moreover, Samsung addresses potential issues related to graphics compression and low-resolution streaming on high-quality panels. The company has successfully reduced HDMI and signal post-processing latency by providing graphics locally from the die set. This ensures that games deliver the best visual experience on their beautiful 8K panels.

Conclusion:

Samsung’s Gaming Center represents a significant step forward in the cloud gaming industry. By combining various streaming proposals into a single interface, gamers have access to a wide range of games and business models. The integration of different services, accompanied by technical advancements, ensures a seamless and immersive gaming experience. As cloud gaming continues to gain traction, Samsung’s innovative approach sets a new standard for the industry, making gaming more accessible and enjoyable for all.

