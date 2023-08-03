Home » Economy: US stock exchanges slightly in the red – oil significantly more expensive
Economy: US stock exchanges slightly in the red – oil significantly more expensive

New York (dts news agency) – The US stock exchanges eased slightly on Thursday. At the close in New York, the Dow was trading at 35,216 points, down 0.2 percent from the previous trading day.

A few minutes earlier, the broader S&P 500 was down 0.3 percent at around 4,502 points, and the Nasdaq technology exchange calculated the Nasdaq 100 at around 15,354 points, 0.1 percent weaker at this time. Meanwhile, the oil price rose sharply: A barrel of North Sea Brent cost 85.29 US dollars on Thursday evening around 10 p.m. German time, which was 2.5 percent more than at the end of the previous trading day. Saudi Arabia recently extended its oil production cut by a month, which is now expected to last until September.

The European single currency trended somewhat stronger on Thursday evening. One euro cost 1.0946 US dollars (0.06 percent), one dollar was therefore available for 0.9136 euros.

The Dow Jones is currently trading down -0.29% and trading at 35,187pts.

