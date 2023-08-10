Home » Node.js at risk: Warning of a new IT vulnerability
Technology

Node.js at risk: Warning of a new IT vulnerability

by admin
Node.js at risk: Warning of a new IT vulnerability

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Node.js. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for Node.js on 08/10/2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the product Open Source Node.js are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: NodeJS Security Release (Stand: 09.08.2023).

Security advisory for Node.js – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)
CVSS Base Score: 6,3
CVSS Temporal Score: 5,5
Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” with a base score of 6.3.

Node.js Bug: Multiple vulnerabilities allow security bypass

Node.js is a platform for developing network applications.

A remote, authenticated attacker can exploit several vulnerabilities in Node.js to bypass security protections.

See also  Apple welcomes Pride month with Pride edition straps, watch faces and tabletops

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by individual serial numbers CVE-2023-32559, CVE-2023-32558, CVE-2023-32006, CVE-2023-32005, CVE-2023-32004, CVE-2023-32003 und CVE-2023-32002.

Systems affected by the Node.js vulnerability at a glance

operating systems
UNIX, Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products
Open Source Node.js < v16.20.2 (LTS) (cpe:/a:nodejs:nodejs)
Open Source Node.js < v18.17.1 (LTS) (cpe:/a:nodejs:nodejs)
Open Source Node.js < v20.5.1 (Current) (cpe:/a:nodejs:nodejs)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

NodeJS Security Release vom 2023-08-09 (10.08.2023)
For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Node.js. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

08/10/2023 – Initial version

See also  Non-consensual online pornography: 13 million users in Italy, Onlyfans is very popular

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de

You may also like

Arc’teryx Launches New System_A Drop 06 Series, Perfect...

Chemtrails, Google and Bill Gates want to eliminate...

How the German startup turns households into mini...

Microsoft Shortens Game Pass Trial to 14 Days,...

Omnibus decree and air ticket prices: how can...

Disney+ raises prices & introduces advertising

Introducing ‘Detective Pikachu: Lightning Returns’ for Nintendo Switch:...

Disney Plus like Netflix: from 2024 comes the...

Crystal IS and Asahi Kasei Announce First 4-inch...

Disney Plus like Netflix: from 2024 comes the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy