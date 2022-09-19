Home Technology Nope, scalebound still doesn’t seem to come back – Scalebound – Gamereactor
Technology

Nope, scalebound still doesn’t seem to come back – Scalebound – Gamereactor

by admin
Nope, scalebound still doesn’t seem to come back – Scalebound – Gamereactor

It’s been five years since Microsoft decided to unplug Scalebound, developed by Platinum Games. At first, this led to heavy criticism from the Xbox team, but director Hideki Kamiya later apologized on his behalf for the failure and said he wanted to give the game another chance.

So there are still people dreaming of Scalebound, and when Xbox boss Phil Spencer visited the Tokyo Game Show last week, he received questions about it, and Game Watch wondered how likely the game’s revival was. Spencer replied (translated by VGC): “There’s not much to say about scale binding at the moment.

While this is definitely a negative response to those hoping for Scalebound, it’s worth pointing out that it’s a more vague response than Spencer’s previous response to the same question. With Microsoft currently trying to increase their Japanese production for Xbox, a game like Scalebound is sure to say a lot.

See also  Environmentalists for a day - La Stampa

You may also like

The classic is back! Konami Announces Out of...

Symphony Remastered Gets Announcement Trailer – Tales of...

What is the iPhone 14 Pro always showing?...

Hackers released “GTA6” 53 minutes of game screen...

The shortage of 50 cent chips puts a...

Showcasing audio equipment for game distributors at the...

The shortage of 50 cent chips puts a...

iPhone 14 Pro Max silver out of the...

Busubo! and partner stores! “Fufu 3022” of the...

“Water Margin I&II HD Remaster” is about to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy