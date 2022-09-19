It’s been five years since Microsoft decided to unplug Scalebound, developed by Platinum Games. At first, this led to heavy criticism from the Xbox team, but director Hideki Kamiya later apologized on his behalf for the failure and said he wanted to give the game another chance.

So there are still people dreaming of Scalebound, and when Xbox boss Phil Spencer visited the Tokyo Game Show last week, he received questions about it, and Game Watch wondered how likely the game’s revival was. Spencer replied (translated by VGC): “There’s not much to say about scale binding at the moment.

While this is definitely a negative response to those hoping for Scalebound, it’s worth pointing out that it’s a more vague response than Spencer’s previous response to the same question. With Microsoft currently trying to increase their Japanese production for Xbox, a game like Scalebound is sure to say a lot.