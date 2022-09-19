Home News The Treviso hunter does not fit in: «That prohibition does not apply. I’ll go with the gun where it is now forbidden “
News

The Treviso hunter does not fit in: «That prohibition does not apply. I’ll go with the gun where it is now forbidden “

by admin
The Treviso hunter does not fit in: «That prohibition does not apply. I’ll go with the gun where it is now forbidden “

The hunter Adriano does not fit. And he promises disobedience to the modification of the limitations inserted in the territorial hunting area 1. They have moved the area where it is not possible to hunt, they have placed it where he always went with the gun and the dog, south of Poggiana.

And he is not there. So he wrote to the Territorial Hunting Area 1, which is based in Castello di Godego, and to the Hunting, Agri-Environment and Fishing Department of the Region: today, the first Sunday of the hunting calendar, he will still go hunting there, where the prohibition.

Adriano Bubbaco, born in 1949 – a period as an emigrant in Australia and then returning to Poggiana – every year, when the season opens, he takes a dog and a gun and goes to the south of Poggiana. «I do few outings and I hardly ever shoot», he says, «but I like to go around the countryside with my dog ​​and I always go to the same area».

In December he had renewed his registration with the hunting area 1. Only, subsequently, they moved the refuge area, that is, where there is a ban on hunting, right where he had been going for decades.

He sent e-mails and pecs to the Area and the Region, defining his rights as infringed since the change was made after the registration and he could no longer choose another area. No reply. So she wrote again informing everyone that he will go with the dog and gun right where he had been going for decades.

See also  Ivrea. Pipes and drums at Giacosa between notes, dances and stories

In the last letter he informed them that he will disobey. “From Sunday 18 September, the first day of hunting,” she wrote, “I will go hunting in the southern portion of Poggiana, where today the ban is in force, respecting last year’s refuge area”.

You may also like

Exact and timely weather alert: the system awaits...

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the...

Anac: whistleblower protection also for military and police

Nankai Professor Hu Jinniu’s “Duanzi Hand Style” profile...

Smartphones banned in one in four classrooms. But...

Chengdu, Sichuan: It will take 72 hours for...

He undresses at the proud city and steals...

Scopel claims the central role of Forza Italia:...

Duanzi’s resume is eye-catching, Tianjin Nankai University Physics...

Sardinia, the mines of Pertusola are back. But...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy