The hunter Adriano does not fit. And he promises disobedience to the modification of the limitations inserted in the territorial hunting area 1. They have moved the area where it is not possible to hunt, they have placed it where he always went with the gun and the dog, south of Poggiana.

And he is not there. So he wrote to the Territorial Hunting Area 1, which is based in Castello di Godego, and to the Hunting, Agri-Environment and Fishing Department of the Region: today, the first Sunday of the hunting calendar, he will still go hunting there, where the prohibition.

Adriano Bubbaco, born in 1949 – a period as an emigrant in Australia and then returning to Poggiana – every year, when the season opens, he takes a dog and a gun and goes to the south of Poggiana. «I do few outings and I hardly ever shoot», he says, «but I like to go around the countryside with my dog ​​and I always go to the same area».

In December he had renewed his registration with the hunting area 1. Only, subsequently, they moved the refuge area, that is, where there is a ban on hunting, right where he had been going for decades.

He sent e-mails and pecs to the Area and the Region, defining his rights as infringed since the change was made after the registration and he could no longer choose another area. No reply. So she wrote again informing everyone that he will go with the dog and gun right where he had been going for decades.

In the last letter he informed them that he will disobey. “From Sunday 18 September, the first day of hunting,” she wrote, “I will go hunting in the southern portion of Poggiana, where today the ban is in force, respecting last year’s refuge area”.