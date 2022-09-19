The alert had launched him on the eve, when he had focused on the defensive phase: “We are not liking the goals scored when we are in clear numerical superiority, like the one with Dinamo. We are watching and evaluating them very carefully. The more the level is lifts and the more the details make the difference “. However, the problem persists and Stefano Pioli will have something to think about during the break, even if the national teams will sack Milanello and the department tests will be very relative. After the match, however, the Rossoneri coach explained that he would have expected something more, especially from the attack: “For all the occasions, only one goal is little, I regret this. Also because we have conceded very little to an opponent who usually he creates and scores a lot. This is also football, we will also learn from this evening to be more concrete and determined in certain situations. ”

Determination

It’s a bit strange after the match for the Rossoneri coach. Above all because in terms of overall performance against his Milan, nothing can be reproached. “We performed far and wide, physically and tactically. We lost because we didn’t put the right determination and quality into the two areas. We played better than Napoli, I coach a strong team that hasn’t lost in a while. . Only we had such a long unbeaten run in Europe and we regret losing it after such a performance. ” Then go into detail. “On Simeone’s goal we brought too many players to attack the man in possession of the ball and we didn’t have time to fill the area. Substitutions in the interval? Kjaer actually took him off because he was booked. Calabria instead had a fatigue to the flexor and honestly I would not have replaced him because he was playing well. De Ketelaere? He made his best performance of the season, he is constantly growing, he must be given the necessary time. I’m sure he will score and be more decisive in the attacking phase ” .