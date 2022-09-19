For example, in terms of research directions, he writes:

A few days ago, a sincere introduction by Professor Hu Jinniu from the School of Physical Sciences of Nankai University aroused a crowd of netizens, who praised him for his candid meeting.

1. First-principles calculations in nuclear structure (currently popular);

2. The basic properties of exotic nuclei (there are few experiments, you can just fool around);

3. The mass of the nuclear structure (big data in nuclear physics);

4. The influence of the quark structure on the properties of the nucleus (this is hard to say);

5. The basic properties of neutron stars (currently hotter, the golden age);

6. The application of machine learning in the structure of atomic nucleus

At the same time that Professor Hu Jinniu’s profile was on the hot search list,Many Nankai students and netizens found that Hu Jinniu’s colleague, Professor Chen Jing, was no less “personalized” than Hu Jinniu in his profile.

The author’s inquiry found that Professor Chen Jing’s personal homepage on the official website of the School of Physical Sciences of Nankai University wrote: “The professor hasAdolescence wandered many places, and unknowingly completed his education very systematically. The professor is most proud of being able to travel abroad before the age of 30, finish reading, and get some diplomas by the way, including 2 bachelor’s degrees (applied physics and computer engineering), 2 master’s degrees (condensed matter physics and Electronic Engineering) and 1 Ph.D. In October 2008, he was hired as a professor by Nankai University, and was selected into the New Century Excellent Talents Support Program of the Ministry of Education. From then on, he began his life of scientific research, teaching and educating people. “

Chen Jing also wrote: “The professor believes that scientific research is a kind of intellectual game (must be interesting, able to stretch and bend, never greedy for knives). He enjoys the work rhythm of Nankai University, although he is still not used to the air here.”

In terms of research direction, he wrote: Professors shoulder the heavy burden of strengthening the country and rejuvenating the country, and are busy with scientific research tasks.He shouldn’t get the Nobel Prizeso only do the topics you are interested in (the kind with beautiful physics and simple mathematics), but there is absolutely no guarantee that every idea is correct.