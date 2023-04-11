As a widely used network security tool, VPN has always been very popular. In addition to using a reliable VPN service provider, you can also set up a VPN server by yourself. The well-known VPN provider NordVPN has launched a free Meshnet tool that can easily set up a P2P VPN tunnel.



Create an end-to-end VPN tunnel for free

The principle of VPN itself is to provide a higher level of network security by encrypting all connections and bypassing them to a specific server, and allowing users to browse local content as if they were in the server location, bringing a variety of application methods . NordVPN’s Meshnet (mesh network) is the application of this technology to establish a virtual LAN area network, more direct access to various devices, while ensuring network security.

A virtual mesh network allows devices scattered across different networks to operate virtually in the same local area network. For example, when traveling, first set up a mesh network on the computer at home, and then whether it is a computer or a mobile phone, as long as the same setting is connected to the mesh network at home, you can interact more directly anywhere, even the IP location is at home computer.

File sharing is more secure

One of the very practical application areas is file sharing with relatives, friends or colleagues. Sharing files securely can be quite complicated, and cloud space is convenient but limited in capacity. If you use a mesh network, you can join the same local area network in different places, and share files in a shared folder. The capacity is only limited by the device space, and it can be encrypted end-to-end to ensure security.

The NordVPN App directly adds the file sharing function. As long as the NordVPN App is installed on both devices, it can be easily and quickly transmitted through the established mesh network without going through other servers or cloud platforms, and there is no size limit. The new feature requires both parties to confirm to further improve security, and this feature is also free, even if you are not a NordVPN subscriber.

Open Source Linux App

The NordVPN App supports many different systems, including Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, and iOS. The Libtelio and Libdrop libraries used by the Linux version and apps on different platforms are completely open source, which not only makes its operation more open and transparent, but also Enjoy the benefits of a developer community helping to improve security and performance.

Using Mesh Networking is quite simple, first download the NordVPN App on your device, select Mesh Networking in the sidebar, and enable the option.

After activation, you will get a unique Nord name and Meshnet IP location, which can be entered later when other devices want to connect to the mesh network. On a device configured with a mesh network, you can also see the information of the connected device, which is convenient for grasping the status and disconnecting a specific device.

